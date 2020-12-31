Yes, Stranger Things Fans: Season 4 Is Still Currently Filming

After what was a bumpy 2020 for the series (as well as for dozens of other productions) because of COVID-19, the end of the year brought a whole bunch of hope for fans of Netflix and the Duffer Bros.' Stranger Things. In October, we learned that production was back underway- and then "Stranger Things Day" brought a ton of previews. From an introduction to the logo and look of the Hellfire Club (tying into the season-opening episode's title, a friendly nod to 80's X-Men comics), at Gaten Matarazzo's Dustin sporting the club's colors before literally wrapping himself up in them, and at four images of the cast on set (with masks and safety protocols in place). Then just before Thanksgiving, there was major casting news dropped that threw a ton more gasoline on our dumpster fires of speculation (more on that below).

But if you're like us and still feeling a bit "cautious" when it comes to how things could go wrong (blame the year, not us), you'll take some reassurance from whoever it was at Netflix who was answering questions on the streaming service's Instagram Stories. On Wednesday, this "higher power" was asked about the season's filming status. Their response was pleasant, direct, and to the point: "Yup! A new season of Stranger Things is currently being filmed!". Again, not the biggest update (and we assume they're on break for the holidays) but as long as they're safe and sound while filming? Some more goodness to look forward to in the new year:

Last month, we learned that Jamie Campbell Bower (The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, Sweeney Todd), Eduardo Franco (Booksmart, The Binge), and Joseph Quinn (Catherine the Great, Howards End) are joining the cast as series regulars. Tom Wlaschiha (Game of Thrones), Sherman Augustus (Into the Badlands, Westworld), Mason Dye (Bosch, The Goldbergs), Nikola Djuricko (Genius, In The Land of Blood and Honey), and Robert Englund (A Nightmare on Elm Street Franchise, V) are joining the season in recurring roles. In addition, Brett Gelman's Murray Bauman has been promoted to series regular.

With a fourth season where "a new horror is beginning to surface, something long-buried, something that connects everything," here's a look at who's playing who- offering clues to not just where our heroes stand since we last saw them but also to where the action will be taking place this season (including a psychiatric hospital). Bower plays Peter Ballard, a caring man who works as an orderly at the psychiatric hospital. Tired of the brutality he witnesses day after day, Peter feels compelled to take a stand- but will he? Englund's Victor Creel is a disturbed and intimidating man who is imprisoned in the psychiatric hospital for a gruesome murder in the 1950s. As for what's going on with Hopper (David Harbour) over in Russia, Wlaschiha's Dmitri is a Russian prison guard who befriends Hopper: smart, cunning, and charming- but can he be trusted? Djuricko's Yuri is a seedy and unpredictable Russian smuggler who loves bad jokes, cold hard cash, and crunchy style peanut butter.

Quinn's Eddie Munson is an audacious 80's metalhead who runs The Hellfire Club, Hawkins High's official D&D club. Hated by those who don't understand him — and beloved by those who do — Eddie will find himself at the terrifying epicenter of this season's mystery. Meanwhile, Franco's Argyle is a fun-loving stoner who proudly delivers delicious pizza pies for Surfer Boy Pizza- and Jonathan's (Charlie Heaton) new best friend. Augustus' Lt. Colonel Sullivan is an intelligent, no-nonsense man who believes he knows how to stop the evil in Hawkins once and for all (uh-oh), while Dye's Jason Carver is living the life of the handsome, rich, sports star who's dating the most popular girl in school. That is, until a new evil threatening Hawkins turns everyone's world upside down.