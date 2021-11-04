Young Justice Fans Get Season 5 Reminder, Learn How to Make It Happen

We think it's pretty safe to say that showrunners Greg Weisman & Brandon Vietti as well as the entire team responsible for the fourth season of the popular now-HBO Max animated series, Young Justice: Phantoms are hoping that your patience paid off and that you're enjoying the season so far. In fact, they hope you enjoy this season so far as well as the first three seasons. A lot. Like, watch it a lot. We're talking "major binging" enjoying. Because to put it bluntly? If you want a fifth season, a large chunk of that is going to depend on how well the current season does. On top of that, it's also going to depend on how well the new season can juice-up viewing numbers for the previous seasons. Welcome to the joys of streaming life.

So when you see Weisman tweeting with the hashtags #SaveEarth16 & #KeepBingingYJ (like in the following tweet), those have serious importance in helping secure the show a future. In the tweet following that, Young Justice comics illustrator & Season 4 ("Phantoms") Storyboard Revisionist Christopher Jones makes sure fans know that contrary to whatever rumors or rumblings there are out there, a fifth season has not been given a green light:

Season 5 of #YoungJustice HAS NOT been green lit at this time. The best way to help make it happen is by watching #YoungJusticePhantoms and Seasons 1-3 on HBOmax. https://t.co/1g9kcTfTCU — Christopher Jones (@ChrisJonesArt) November 4, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Earlier this week, DC Comics posted an interview with Weisman & Vietti covering a number of aspects of the series so far. One of the issues discussed was Weisman and Vietti's decision to revisit Gar's mental health and why it was so important for both the character and the animated series. "I was on a convention panel once, and an Iraqi vet talked about his post-traumatic stress and wished that his favorite shows dealt with this topic more. I felt like a cloud was lifting. Of course, Young Justice should deal with these issues. And given his history, Beast Boy seemed like the character to focus on," Weisman explained.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Young Justice | First 4 Minutes | HBO Max (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nh9h_OHeUug)

"We never wanted Young Justice to feel like a cartoon where bad things happen, but problems are solved in thirty minutes and forgotten by the next episode. High-stakes superhero lifestyles must have an impact on mental health at some point. So, we wrote therapy scenes into our series as early as season one in order to add realistic consequences to dramatic events. But again, writing is a learning process and we eventually realized we needed help from professionals to make sure we depicted mental health issues properly. Dr. Janina Scarlett has been a huge source of guidance and inspiration on that front," Vietti added.