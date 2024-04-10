Posted in: CBS, Max, NBC, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: cbs, Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon

Young Sheldon: Parsons on Sheldon Return; Michael Keaton Fan-Casting

Jim Parsons on reprising Sheldon Cooper from The Big Bang Theory for the Young Sheldon series finale and Michael Keaton fan-casting.

Article Summary Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik reprise TBBT roles in Young Sheldon finale.

Michael Keaton fan-casted as an older Sheldon; Parsons reacts on Fallon.

Parsons admires Keaton, would be thrilled to have him join Sheldon's legacy.

Parsons & Bialik found returning to their iconic characters unexpectedly challenging.

Last month, we learned that the series finale of CBS's Young Sheldon would have a little something extra special going for it other than being an hour long. Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik reprised their roles as Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowler for the prequel series' final chapter on Thursday, May 16th – the first time that the two appeared on screen together since The Big Bang Theory series finale in May 2019. Checking in with Jimmy Fallon on NBC's The Tonight Show, Parsons shared what it was like for him and Bialik to return to their popular roles – and how it was different from the TBBT days. But first, Fallon had Parsons address the recent fan-casting that would have Michael Keaton playing an older Sheldon – based on side-by-side images of Keaton when he was a boy and Young Sheldon star Iain Armitage.

"It is interesting. There's definitely a resemblance. The one thing I will say is Michael Keaton – that really looks like Michael Keaton still, doesn't it?" Parsons noted. But if anyone was a fan of Fallon's idea of Keaton actually playing an older Sheldon in a series, don't get your hopes up. "Let me tell you this: I doubt that's going to happen. But I would be so excited to have Michael Keaton added to the lineage of Sheldon portrayers. I would be amazed," Parsons added. "I've admired that man my entire life, starting with 'Mr. Mom. I mean, what a great guy. He's a wonderful actor."

As for his & Bialik's recent return to the TBBT universe, Parsons shared that it took a bit more than either of them was expecting to tap into their inner Sheldon and Amy. "The only thing that was weird was the first time she and I got on set, we did our first rehearsal, and it was like, 'huh.' And we were walking back to the dressing room and she goes, 'I really thought I'd feel more confident.' And that nails it. I don't know what it is. It wasn't like riding a bike; it was like, 'Oh! Ah! God!'" Parsons shared, joking that it initially "felt weird," but that you then "get into it and it was really nice."

