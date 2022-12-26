Your Honor Cast Discusses How A "Ripple Effect" Impacts Season 2

With Showtime's 10-episode second & final season of its Bryan Cranston-starring series Your Honor set to hit the cable network on Sunday, January 15th (on-demand & streaming beginning Friday, January 13th), viewers are getting a chance to learn where exactly things stand heading into the next chapter. Because as was made clear at the end of the first season finale, the ramifications of the series-opening hit-and-run accident (and the responses to it) haven't made things better on the streets of New Orleans. In fact, they're about to get a lot worse…

Here's a look at the cast of Showtime's Your Honor discussing how one action can have a "Ripple Effect" upon so many, and how those effects look to only get worse when the second season hits screens next month:

Showtime's Your Honor stars Cranston as Michael Desiato, a respected New Orleans judge whose upstanding life is derailed when his teenage son's accidental hit-and-run killing of the son of notorious crime boss Jimmy Baxter (Michael Stuhlbarg) led to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices. Hope Davis stars as Jimmy's wife, Gina, who is at times more dangerous and driven than her husband, and Isiah Whitlock Jr. stars as Charlie, a local politician & Michael's best friend.

Along with previously announced Rosie Perez, Margo Martindale & Amy Landecker will return as guest stars. Martindale returns as Senator Elizabeth Guthrie, the mother of Desiato's deceased wife and one of the last links to his previous life. Landecker plays Detective Nancy Costello, who has been betrayed by her friendship with Desiato and will not let go until she uncovers the truth. Perez is playing Olivia Delmont, a charismatic assistant U.S. Attorney who must manipulate and motivate an unwilling asset in order to bring down a crime organization in New Orleans.

In addition, Lilli Kay, Keith Machekanyanga, Andrene Ward-Hammond, Jimi Stanton, and Benjamin Flores Jr. have been upped to series regulars for season two. Big Mo (Ward-Hammond), the formidable leader of the Desire Gang, demands fierce loyalty as she pushes to expand her empire throughout New Orleans with help from Little Mo (Machekanyanga). Fia Baxter (Kay) is forced to reckon with the true nature of her family as she deals with the aftermath of her boyfriend's shooting (by a bullet that was intended for her brother). As the only surviving son of Jimmy Baxter, Carlo (Stanton) is now more determined than ever to follow in his father's criminal footsteps, while Eugene Jones' (Flores Jr.) attempt to avenge his brother's death has created a new chain of events that threaten to create a war on the streets of New Orleans.

Showtime's Your Honor is executive produced by Emmy nominees Robert King & Michelle King, and Liz Glotzer. Emmy-winning producer Cranston and Emmy-nominated producer James Degus (All the Way) executive produce the series for Moonshot Entertainment. Joey Hartstone is an executive producer and showrunner. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with King Size Productions and is based on the Israeli series Kvodo created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach. Rob Golenberg, Alon Aranya, Ninio, Mashiach, Ram Landes, Ron Eilon, and Danna Stern also serve as executive producers.