Your Honor: Showtime Releases Bryan Cranston Legal Thriller Teaser

Though we've covered the casting news and heard some of the rumblings, Showtime offered viewers their first full teaser for Bryan Cranston's (Breaking Bad) upcoming limited legal thriller Your Honor. Written by Peter Moffat (The Night Of) and stemming from executive producers Robert and Michelle King (The Good Fight), Cranston, and Moffat, the ten-episode series rips through all strata of New Orleans society as Cranston's Judge Michael Desiato discovers his son was involved in a hit-and-run. What follows is a high-stakes game of lies, deceit, and impossible choices, as a father tests his own limits of just how far he will go to save his child.

Showtime's Your Honor also stars Hunter Doohan (Truth Be Told) as Cranston's son, a high school senior who is involved in the hit-and-run accident. Margo Martindale (The Americans) recurs as Senator Elizabeth Guthrie, the mother of the deceased wife of Desiato. Michael Stuhlbarg portrays crime boss Jimmy Baxter, while Sofia Black D'Elia, Carmen Ejogo, Isiah Whitlock Jr., and Hope Davis also star. Amy Landecker, Lilli Kay, Tony Curran, Keith Machekanyanga, Lamar Johnson, and Benjamin Flores, Jr. are also featured.

Here's a look at the teaser, originally released exclusively by Deadline Hollywood:

The upcoming limited series is an adaptation of the Israeli series Kvodo, created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach, produced by Ram Landes, and airing within the country on Yes TV. Moffat serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer on several episodes (including the pilot). CBS TV Studios will produce in association with Robert and Michelle King's King Size Productions. Liz Glotzer (The Good Fight), Alon Aranya and Rob Golenberg (Hostages) of Scripted World, and James Degus will also executive produce. Edward Berger (Patrick Melrose) directs the first three episodes, with the series expected to premiere soon.