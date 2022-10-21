Your Pretty Face Is Going to Hell Goes Animated: Here's A Look!

Back in May 2021, Adult Swim announced that it was in production on four all-new digital short series inspired by Rick and Morty, Your Pretty Face Is Going to Hell, Robot Chicken, and Aqua Teen Hunger Force. Since that time, they've gone three-for-three with "The Vindicators" (from Rick and Morty), "Aquadonk Side Pieces" (from Aqua Teen Hunger Force), and the Donald Faison-voiced "Alabama Jackson" (from Robot Chicken), with all three demonstrating the merits of the shortened, serialized format to expand the franchises' respective universes. So will it be four-for-four? We're about to find out with the release of the fifth-ish season of Your Pretty Face Is Going to Hell… this time, in animated shorts form.

In the first of the eight-episode season (you can check them all out here), Gary (Henry Zebrowski) offers some seriously "hands-on advice" to a college student. And then, in the second episode, a video game-based torture proves to be to much for Gary to handle:

Hell is eternal, and so is the beloved Emmy-nominated cult show Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell as it returns for a fifth season, this time in animated internet shorts. Cruel boss Satan (Matt Servitto), bumbling demon Gary, and all your other favorites return in America's beloved workplace comedy set in hell. Expect more laughs, more gore, and maybe a talking animal. Seems like it's a cartoon they should add a talking animal. Maybe a fish?

"We are thrilled to expand the Pretty Face universe into animation, especially since it will be animators sweating over their Cintiqs (alt. drawing tablets?) rather than us sweating in a humid Georgia August swamp battling mosquitoes while covered in red make-up." said the Your Pretty Face creators Dave Willis and Casper Kelly. "We just hope the bosses will let us release the ten-hour Snyder cut of 'Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell: The Animated Series.'"