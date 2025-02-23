Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: sag awards

Your SAG Awards Viewing Guide: When/Where to Watch, Nominees & More

Hosted by Kristen Bell and with the pre-show kicking off at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, here's your viewing guide to Netflix's 31st Annual SAG Awards.

Article Summary Watch the 31st Annual SAG Awards live on Netflix at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, hosted by Kristen Bell.

Lilly Singh and Sasheer Zamata lead the red carpet pre-show at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT on Netflix.

Presenters include Ariana Grande, Harrison Ford, and Jamie Lee Curtis among many others.

Jane Fonda receives the SAG Life Achievement Award presented by Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

When it comes to awards season, we tend to gravitate to the ones where the best and brightest in film and television gather together to honor the best that their respective artists had to offer – and that's where the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards comes in. Actors from the most-watched, most-talked-about films and series of the year are gathering to honor the craft and creativity that create magic on-screen and do their part to help with the recovery and rebuilding taking place in and around Los Angeles as a result of devastating wind storms and wildfires. What follows is our preview/viewing guide for the big event, including what time the red-carpet pre-show and ceremony get underway on Netflix, who's hosting and presenting, a rundown of this year's nominees, and more – including some teasers and behind-the-scenes looks at what viewers can expect.

When & Where Are the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards? The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards streams live tonight on Netflix beginning at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall.

Who's Hosting the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards? Award-winning actor and producer Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This, The Good Place) will host the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. This year's awards ceremony marks Bell's second time hosting the show after making history as the prestigious ceremony's inaugural host in 2018 and the second of a multi-year partnership between the SAG Awards and Netflix.

Who's Set to Present During the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards? At the time we wrote this, the lineup includes Ariana Grande, Ayo Edebiri, Bowen Yang, Colin Farrell, Colman Domingo, Cynthia Erivo, David Duchovny, Drew Starkey, Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Fran Drescher, Gillian Anderson, Harrison Ford, Isabella Rossellini, Jack Quaid, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jessica Williams, Jodie Foster, Joey King, John Lithgow, Keke Palmer, Keri Russell, Kerry Washington, Kumail Nanjiani, Lily Gladstone, Lisa Kudrow, Marissa Bode, Mark Eydelshteyn, Max Greenfield, Michelle Yeoh, Mikey Madison, Millie Bobby Brown, Molly Shannon, Monica Barbaro, Pamela Anderson, Quinta Brunson, Ralph Fiennes, Selena Gomez, Sergio Castellitto, Timothée Chalamet, Yura Borisov, Zoe Saldaña, Zooey Deschanel, and additional surprises to come during the show.

What Can You Tell Me About the "31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Official Pre-Show? Streaming live on Netflix beginning at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, the awards pre-show will be hosted by award-winning entertainer, New York Times best-selling author, and gender equality advocate Lilly Singh, and actress, comedian, and equal rights activist Sasheer Zamata.

Singh and Zamata will interview nominees, highlight the best fashion looks of the night, and give viewers a look at the star-studded red carpet for the SAG Awards. During the pre-show, winners for Stunt Ensemble performances in motion pictures and television series will also be revealed. The complete list of nominated stunt performers and coordinators is available online – but here are the films and shows nominated:

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture : Deadpool & Wolverine, The Fall Guy, Gladiator II, and Wicked.

: Deadpool & Wolverine, The Fall Guy, Gladiator II, and Wicked. Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series: Prime Video's The Boys, Prime Video's Fallout, HBO's House of the Dragon, HBO's The Penguin, and FX's Shōgun.

SAG Awards Film & TV Nominees

SAG AWARDS 2025: FILM

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

ADRIEN BRODY / László Tóth – "THE BRUTALIST"

TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET / Bob Dylan – "A COMPLETE UNKNOWN"

DANIEL CRAIG / William Lee – "QUEER"

COLMAN DOMINGO / Divine G – "SING SING"

RALPH FIENNES / Lawrence – "CONCLAVE"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

PAMELA ANDERSON / Shelly – "THE LAST SHOWGIRL"

CYNTHIA ERIVO / Elphaba – "WICKED"

KARLA SOFÍA GASCÓN / Emilia/Manitas – "EMILIA PÉREZ"

MIKEY MADISON / Ani – "ANORA"

DEMI MOORE / Elisabeth – "THE SUBSTANCE"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

JONATHAN BAILEY / Fiyero – "WICKED"

YURA BORISOV / Igor – "ANORA"

KIERAN CULKIN / Benji Kaplan – "A REAL PAIN"

EDWARD NORTON / Pete Seeger – "A COMPLETE UNKNOWN"

JEREMY STRONG / Roy Cohn – "THE APPRENTICE"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

MONICA BARBARO / Joan Baez – "A COMPLETE UNKNOWN"

JAMIE LEE CURTIS / Annette – "THE LAST SHOWGIRL"

DANIELLE DEADWYLER / Berniece – "THE PIANO LESSON"

ARIANA GRANDE / Galinda/Glinda – "WICKED"

ZOE SALDAÑA / Rita – "EMILIA PÉREZ"

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

A COMPLETE UNKNOWN

MONICA BARBARO / Joan Baez

NORBERT LEO BUTZ / Alan Lomax

TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET / Bob Dylan

ELLE FANNING / Sylvie Russo

DAN FOGLER / Albert Grossman

WILL HARRISON / Bobby Neuwirth

ERIKO HATSUNE / Toshi Seeger

BOYD HOLBROOK / Johnny Cash

SCOOT MCNAIRY / Woody Guthrie

BIG BILL MORGANFIELD / Jesse Moffette

EDWARD NORTON / Pete Seeger

ANORA

YURA BORISOV / Igor

MARK EYDELSHTEYN / Ivan

KARREN KARAGULIAN / Toros

MIKEY MADISON / Ani

ALEKSEY SEREBRYAKOV / Nikolai Zakharov

VACHE TOVMASYAN / Garnick

CONCLAVE

SERGIO CASTELLITTO / Tedesco

RALPH FIENNES / Lawrence

JOHN LITHGOW / Tremblay

LUCIAN MSAMATI / Adeyemi

ISABELLA ROSSELLINI / Sister Agnes

STANLEY TUCCI / Bellini

EMILIA PÉREZ

KARLA SOFÍA GASCÓN / Emilia/Manitas

SELENA GOMEZ / Jessi

ADRIANA PAZ / Epifania

ZOE SALDAÑA / Rita

WICKED

JONATHAN BAILEY / Fiyero

MARISSA BODE / Nessarose

PETER DINKLAGE / Dr. Dillamond

CYNTHIA ERIVO / Elphaba

JEFF GOLDBLUM / The Wonderful Wizard of Oz

ARIANA GRANDE / Galinda/Glinda

ETHAN SLATER / Boq

BOWEN YANG / Pfannee

MICHELLE YEOH / Madame Morrible

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE

DUNE: PART TWO

THE FALL GUY

GLADIATOR II

WICKED

SAG AWARDS 2025: TELEVISION

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

JAVIER BARDEM / Jose Menendez – "MONSTERS: THE LYLE AND ERIK MENENDEZ STORY"

COLIN FARRELL / Oz Cobb – "THE PENGUIN"

RICHARD GADD / Donny – "BABY REINDEER"

KEVIN KLINE / Stephen Brigstocke – "DISCLAIMER"

ANDREW SCOTT / Tom Ripley – "RIPLEY"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

KATHY BATES / Edith Wilson – "THE GREAT LILLIAN HALL"

CATE BLANCHETT / Catherine Ravenscroft – "DISCLAIMER"

JODIE FOSTER / Det. Elizabeth Danvers – "TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY"

LILY GLADSTONE / Cam Bentland – "UNDER THE BRIDGE"

JESSICA GUNNING / Martha – "BABY REINDEER"

CRISTIN MILIOTI / Sofia Falcone – "THE PENGUIN"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

TADANOBU ASANO / Kashigi Yabushige – "SHŌGUN"

JEFF BRIDGES / Dan Chase – "THE OLD MAN"

GARY OLDMAN / Jackson Lamb – "SLOW HORSES"

EDDIE REDMAYNE / The Jackal – "THE DAY OF THE JACKAL"

HIROYUKI SANADA / Yoshii Toranaga – "SHŌGUN"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

KATHY BATES / Madeline Matlock – "MATLOCK"

NICOLA COUGHLAN / Penelope Featherington – "BRIDGERTON"

ALLISON JANNEY / Vice President Grace Penn – "THE DIPLOMAT"

KERI RUSSELL / Kate Wyler – "THE DIPLOMAT"

ANNA SAWAI / Toda Mariko – "SHŌGUN"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

ADAM BRODY / Noah Roklov – "NOBODY WANTS THIS"

TED DANSON / Charles Nieuwendyk – "A MAN ON THE INSIDE"

HARRISON FORD / Paul – "SHRINKING"

MARTIN SHORT / Oliver Putnam – "ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING"

JEREMY ALLEN WHITE / Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto – "THE BEAR"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

KRISTEN BELL / Joanne – "NOBODY WANTS THIS"

QUINTA BRUNSON / Janine Teagues – "ABBOTT ELEMENTARY"

LIZA COLÓN-ZAYAS / Tina – "THE BEAR"

AYO EDEBIRI / Sydney Adamu – "THE BEAR"

JEAN SMART / Deborah Vance – "HACKS"

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

BRIDGERTON

GERALDINE ALEXANDER / Mrs. Wilson

VICTOR ALLI / John Stirling

ADJOA ANDOH / Lady Danbury

JULIE ANDREWS / Lady Whistledown

LORRAINE ASHBOURNE / Mrs. Varley

SIMONE ASHLEY / Kate Bridgerton

JONATHAN BAILEY / Anthony Bridgerton

JOE BARNES / Lord Wilding

JOANNA BOBIN / Lady Cowper

JAMES BRYAN / Nicky Mondrich

HARRIET CAINS / Philipa Featherington

BESSIE CARTER / Prudence Featherington

GENEVIEVE CHENNEOUR / Miss Livingston

DOMINIC COLEMAN / Lord Cowper

NICOLA COUGHLAN / Penelope Featherington

KITTY DEVLIN / Miss Stowell

HANNAH DODD / Francesca Bridgerton

DANIEL FRANCIS / Lord Marcus Anderson

RUTH GEMMELL / Violet Bridgerton

ROSA HESMONDHALGH / Rae

SESLEY HOPE / Miss Kenworthy

FLORENCE HUNT / Hyacinth Bridgerton

MARTINS IMHANGBE / Will Mondrich

MOLLY JACKSON-SHAW / Miss Hartigan

CLAUDIA JESSIE / Eloise Bridgerton

LORN MACDONALD / Albion Finch

JESSICA MADSEN / Cressida Cowper

EMMA NAOMI / Alice Mondrich

HANNAH NEW / Lady Tilley Arnold

LUKE NEWTON / Colin Bridgerton

CALEB OBEDIAH / Lord Cho

JAMES PHOON / Harry Dankworth

VINEETA RISHI / Lady Malhotra

GOLDA ROSHEUVEL / Queen Charlotte

HUGH SACHS / Brimsley

BANITA SANDHU / Miss Malhotra

LUKE THOMPSON / Benedict Bridgerton

WILL TILSTON / Gregory Bridgerton

POLLY WALKER / Lady Featherington

ANNA WILSON-JONES / Lady Livingston

SOPHIE WOOLLEY / Lady Stowell

THE DAY OF THE JACKAL

KHALID ABDALLA / Ulle Dag Charles

JON ARIAS / Álvaro

NICK BLOOD / Vince Pyne

ÚRSULA CORBERÓ / Nuria

CHARLES DANCE / Timothy Winthrop

BEN HALL / Damian Richardson

CHUKWUDI IWUJI / Osita Halcrow

PATRICK KENNEDY / Teddy

PUCHI LAGARDE / Marisa

LASHANA LYNCH / Bianca Pullman

ELEANOR MATSUURA / Zina Jansone

JONJO O'NEILL / Edward Carver

EDDIE REDMAYNE / The Jackal

SULE RIMI / Paul Pullman

LIA WILLIAMS / Isabel Kirby

THE DIPLOMAT

ALI AHN / Eidra Park

SANDY AMON-SCHWARTZ / Sandy

TIM DELAP / Byron

PENNY DOWNIE / Frances Munning

ATO ESSANDOH / Stuart Hayford

DAVID GYASI / Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison

CELIA IMRIE / Margaret Roylin

RORY KINNEAR / Prime Minister Nicol Trowbridge

PEARL MACKIE / Alysse

NANA MENSAH / Billie Appiah

GRAHAM MILLER / Neil Barrow

KERI RUSSELL / Kate Wyler

RUFUS SEWELL / Hal Wyler

ADAM SILVER / Howard

KENICHIRO THOMSON / Martin

SHŌGUN

SHINNOSUKE ABE / Buntaro

TADANOBU ASANO / Kashigi Yabushige

TOMMY BASTOW / Father Martin Alvito

TAKEHIRO HIRA / Ishido Kazunari

MOEKA HOSHI / Usami Fuji

HIROMOTO IDA / Lord Kiyama

COSMO JARVIS / John Blackthorne

HIROTO KANAI / Kashigi Omi

YUKI KURA / Yoshii Nagakado

TAKESHI KUROKAWA / Lord Ohno

FUMI NIKAIDO / Ochiba No Kata

TOKUMA NISHIOKA / Toda Hiromatsu

HIROYUKI SANADA / Yoshii Toranaga

ANNA SAWAI / Toda Mariko

SLOW HORSES

RUTH BRADLEY / Emma Flyte

TOM BROOKE / JK Coe

JAMES CALLIS / Claude Whelan

CHRISTOPHER CHUNG / Roddy Ho

AIMEE-FFION EDWARDS / Shirley Dander

ROSALIND ELEAZAR / Louisa Guy

SEAN GILDER / Sam Chapman

KADIFF KIRWAN / Marcus Longridge

JACK LOWDEN / River Cartwright

GARY OLDMAN / Jackson Lamb

JONATHAN PRYCE / David Cartwright

SASKIA REEVES / Catherine Standish

JOANNA SCANLAN / Moira Tregorian

KRISTIN SCOTT THOMAS / Diana Taverner

HUGO WEAVING / Frank Harkness

NAOMI WIRTHNER / Molly Doran

TOM WOZNICZKA / Patrice

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY

QUINTA BRUNSON / Janine Teagues

WILLIAM STANFORD DAVIS / Mr. Johnson

JANELLE JAMES / Ava Coleman

CHRIS PERFETTI / Jacob Hill

SHERYL LEE RALPH / Barbara Howard

LISA ANN WALTER / Melissa Schemmenti

TYLER JAMES WILLIAMS / Gregory Eddie

THE BEAR

LIONEL BOYCE / Marcus

LIZA COLÓN-ZAYAS / Tina

AYO EDEBIRI / Sydney Adamu

ABBY ELLIOTT / Natalie "Sugar" Berzatto

EDWIN LEE GIBSON / Ebraheim

COREY HENDRIX / Sweeps

MATTY MATHESON / Neil Fak

EBON MOSS-BACHRACH / Richard "Richie" Jerimovich

RICKY STAFFIERI / Theodore Fak

JEREMY ALLEN WHITE / Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto

HACKS

ROSE ABDOO / Josefina

CARL CLEMONS-HOPKINS / Marcus Vaughan

PAUL W. DOWNS / Jimmy Lusaque, Jr.

HANNAH EINBINDER / Ava Daniels

MARK INDELICATO / Damien

JEAN SMART / Deborah Vance

MEGAN STALTER / Kayla Schaeffer

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING

MICHAEL CYRIL CREIGHTON / Howard Morris

ZACH GALIFIANAKIS / Zach Galifianakis

SELENA GOMEZ / Mabel Mora

RICHARD KIND / Vince Fish

EUGENE LEVY / Eugene Levy

EVA LONGORIA / Eva Longoria

STEVE MARTIN / Charles-Haden Savage

KUMAIL NANJIANI / Rudy Thurber

MOLLY SHANNON / Bev Melon

MARTIN SHORT / Oliver Putnam

SHRINKING

HARRISON FORD / Paul

BRETT GOLDSTEIN / Louis

DEVIN KAWAOKA / Charlie

GAVIN LEWIS / Connor

WENDIE MALICK / Dr. Julie Baram

LUKITA MAXWELL / Alice

TED MCGINLEY / Derek

CHRISTA MILLER / Liz

JASON SEGEL / Jimmy

RACHEL STUBINGTON / Summer

LUKE TENNIE / Sean

MICHAEL URIE / Brian

JESSICA WILLIAMS / Gaby

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

THE BOYS

FALLOUT

HOUSE OF THE DRAGON

THE PENGUIN

SHŌGUN

Who's Receiving the SAG Life Achievement Award? Legendary actress and activist Jane Fonda has been named the 60th recipient of SAG-AFTRA's highest tribute: the SAG Life Achievement Award, with Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Seinfeld, Veep) set to present the honor to the two-time Academy Award-winning actor, producer, author, and activist. Spanning six decades, Fonda's acclaimed career has captivated audiences with her versatile performances across film, television, and theater while using her platform to champion critical social causes. Her previous honors have included two Oscars, two BAFTA Awards, an Emmy, seven Golden Globes, the 2015 AFI Life Achievement Award, the Cecil B. DeMille Award, Elle's Women in Hollywood Icon award, and the Women in Film Jane Fonda Humanitarian Award named after Fonda for her lifelong activism and philanthropic commitments.

Who's Producing the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards? Silent House Productions will return to produce the ceremony. Jon Brockett and Silent House Productions' Baz Halpin, Mark Bracco, and Linda Gierahn will serve as executive producers. The production team includes Sandra Restrepo (NYE Live Nashville's Big Bash, Soul Train Awards, 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards) as director and Tony and Emmy winner Derek McLane (Academy Awards, Hairspray Live!) returning as production designer.

SAG Awards Committee members JoBeth Williams, Daryl Anderson, Jason George, Woody Schultz, and Elizabeth McLaughlin return as producers for SAG-AFTRA. Jeneine Doucette-White will return as co-executive producer. Emmy-nominated Benn Fleishman will return as producer, Jen Coyne-Hoerle will return as supervising producer, and Gloria Fujita O'Brien will return as consulting producer. Maggie Barrett Caulfield returns as a co-producer overseeing talent booking alongside talent producers Sarah Cowperthwaite and Joe Petrovich.

Who's Sponsoring the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards? The new and returning corporate sponsors this year include City National Bank, Campari, PEOPLE, Audi of America, United Airlines, Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants, Purely Sedona Artesian Spring Water, Arhaus, BjornQorn, Calm, D.S. & Durga, Dagne Dover, OSEA, Stanley 1913, and Santa Monica Brew Works.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!