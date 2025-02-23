Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: sag awards
Your SAG Awards Viewing Guide: When/Where to Watch, Nominees & More
Hosted by Kristen Bell and with the pre-show kicking off at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, here's your viewing guide to Netflix's 31st Annual SAG Awards.
When it comes to awards season, we tend to gravitate to the ones where the best and brightest in film and television gather together to honor the best that their respective artists had to offer – and that's where the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards comes in. Actors from the most-watched, most-talked-about films and series of the year are gathering to honor the craft and creativity that create magic on-screen and do their part to help with the recovery and rebuilding taking place in and around Los Angeles as a result of devastating wind storms and wildfires. What follows is our preview/viewing guide for the big event, including what time the red-carpet pre-show and ceremony get underway on Netflix, who's hosting and presenting, a rundown of this year's nominees, and more – including some teasers and behind-the-scenes looks at what viewers can expect.
When & Where Are the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards? The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards streams live tonight on Netflix beginning at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall.
Who's Hosting the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards? Award-winning actor and producer Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This, The Good Place) will host the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. This year's awards ceremony marks Bell's second time hosting the show after making history as the prestigious ceremony's inaugural host in 2018 and the second of a multi-year partnership between the SAG Awards and Netflix.
Who's Set to Present During the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards? At the time we wrote this, the lineup includes Ariana Grande, Ayo Edebiri, Bowen Yang, Colin Farrell, Colman Domingo, Cynthia Erivo, David Duchovny, Drew Starkey, Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Fran Drescher, Gillian Anderson, Harrison Ford, Isabella Rossellini, Jack Quaid, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jessica Williams, Jodie Foster, Joey King, John Lithgow, Keke Palmer, Keri Russell, Kerry Washington, Kumail Nanjiani, Lily Gladstone, Lisa Kudrow, Marissa Bode, Mark Eydelshteyn, Max Greenfield, Michelle Yeoh, Mikey Madison, Millie Bobby Brown, Molly Shannon, Monica Barbaro, Pamela Anderson, Quinta Brunson, Ralph Fiennes, Selena Gomez, Sergio Castellitto, Timothée Chalamet, Yura Borisov, Zoe Saldaña, Zooey Deschanel, and additional surprises to come during the show.
What Can You Tell Me About the "31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Official Pre-Show? Streaming live on Netflix beginning at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, the awards pre-show will be hosted by award-winning entertainer, New York Times best-selling author, and gender equality advocate Lilly Singh, and actress, comedian, and equal rights activist Sasheer Zamata.
Singh and Zamata will interview nominees, highlight the best fashion looks of the night, and give viewers a look at the star-studded red carpet for the SAG Awards. During the pre-show, winners for Stunt Ensemble performances in motion pictures and television series will also be revealed. The complete list of nominated stunt performers and coordinators is available online – but here are the films and shows nominated:
- Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture: Deadpool & Wolverine, The Fall Guy, Gladiator II, and Wicked.
- Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series: Prime Video's The Boys, Prime Video's Fallout, HBO's House of the Dragon, HBO's The Penguin, and FX's Shōgun.
SAG Awards Film & TV Nominees
Who's Receiving the SAG Life Achievement Award? Legendary actress and activist Jane Fonda has been named the 60th recipient of SAG-AFTRA's highest tribute: the SAG Life Achievement Award, with Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Seinfeld, Veep) set to present the honor to the two-time Academy Award-winning actor, producer, author, and activist. Spanning six decades, Fonda's acclaimed career has captivated audiences with her versatile performances across film, television, and theater while using her platform to champion critical social causes. Her previous honors have included two Oscars, two BAFTA Awards, an Emmy, seven Golden Globes, the 2015 AFI Life Achievement Award, the Cecil B. DeMille Award, Elle's Women in Hollywood Icon award, and the Women in Film Jane Fonda Humanitarian Award named after Fonda for her lifelong activism and philanthropic commitments.
Who's Producing the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards? Silent House Productions will return to produce the ceremony. Jon Brockett and Silent House Productions' Baz Halpin, Mark Bracco, and Linda Gierahn will serve as executive producers. The production team includes Sandra Restrepo (NYE Live Nashville's Big Bash, Soul Train Awards, 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards) as director and Tony and Emmy winner Derek McLane (Academy Awards, Hairspray Live!) returning as production designer.
SAG Awards Committee members JoBeth Williams, Daryl Anderson, Jason George, Woody Schultz, and Elizabeth McLaughlin return as producers for SAG-AFTRA. Jeneine Doucette-White will return as co-executive producer. Emmy-nominated Benn Fleishman will return as producer, Jen Coyne-Hoerle will return as supervising producer, and Gloria Fujita O'Brien will return as consulting producer. Maggie Barrett Caulfield returns as a co-producer overseeing talent booking alongside talent producers Sarah Cowperthwaite and Joe Petrovich.
Who's Sponsoring the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards? The new and returning corporate sponsors this year include City National Bank, Campari, PEOPLE, Audi of America, United Airlines, Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants, Purely Sedona Artesian Spring Water, Arhaus, BjornQorn, Calm, D.S. & Durga, Dagne Dover, OSEA, Stanley 1913, and Santa Monica Brew Works.