Yumi's Cells: Hit Webtoon Gets Live-Action K-Drama on Rakuten Viki

Webtoon is one of the most successful comics publishers in the world with more than 67 million readers logging on every month to read sometimes quirky, but always creative, comic series and some of the most popular comics have even made the leap to television. The latest Webtoon to get a live-action TV adaptation is the highly-anticipated Yumi's Cells, which will debut September 17th on Rakuten Viki, the largest streaming service in the U.S. for Asian content.

The romantic comedy-drama, Yumi's Cells, follows Kim Yu Mi (Kim Go Eun) who may appear to be just like every other single working woman in the world, but underneath that ordinary exterior lies something truly extraordinary. While experiencing a bad breakup, Yu Mi's love cells have fallen into a deep coma and she spends her days stuck in the grind of everyday life until she suddenly meets an emotionally stunted game developer, Goo Woong (Ahn Bo Hyun). Goo Woong has no idea how to express his true feelings, but after meeting Yu Mi, he finds himself wanting to try. With his own love cells unexpectedly sparking Yu Mi's back to life, things between the two start to get interesting.

If you're looking for more binge-worthy Webtoon series, check out other popular titles on Rakuten Viki including the breakout hit True Beauty, following a high school student who sees her social standing skyrocket as she masters the art of makeup from YouTube, At a Distance, Spring is Green, a romantic coming of age story of a first-year economics student at a prestigious university, My Roommate is a Gumiho, and much more. It's pretty much a Webtoon, manhwa, and K-Drama fan's paradise.

Rakuten Viki is a major destination for Asian entertainment, offering a vast collection of more than 1,300 TV shows and movies from Korea, Japan, and mainland China and Taiwan. Viki offers free streaming (with advertising and limits on some content) and tiered subscriptions of Standard for $4.99 a month, and Plus Pass for $9.99.

