FOX Esports Madden NFL Invitational To Air On FS1 On March 29th

Today FOX Sports announced that they would be hosting their first-ever FOX Esports Madden NFL Invitational, airing on FS1 on March 29th, 2020. The tournament is being done as a sort of a live event to help take people's minds off the coronavirus issues as of late. And while it may not be football proper, it will have NFL stars. The tournament matches eight players in a single-elimination Madden NFL 20 tournament, which will feature seven matches across three rounds of play. The winner will be crowned the FOX Esports Madden NFL Invitational champion. All players will compete remotely and with their games livestreamed into a single two-hour telecast on FS1. Here's a quick quote about the event.

"We are excited to bring together such a dynamic group of talented individuals to help us create some much-needed sports entertainment in these difficult times," said Joe Franzetta, FOX Sports VP, Rights & Business Relationships. "Seeing so many people enthusiastically come together for a great cause in a such a short time is a testament to the human spirit of cooperation that sports exemplify."

In case you're curious about who to root for, the eight players involved are Michael Vick, Matt Leinart, Orlando Scandrick, T.J.Houshmandzadeh, Juju Smith-Schuster, Derwin James, Antonio Cromartie, and Ahman Green. They didn't give any indication as to whether or not this would be a regular thing. But you know what? If you're looking to fill the void with sports not being active right now, there's plenty of esports leagues would love time on FS1. Even if they're playing remotely.