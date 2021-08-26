Animated Wally West Flash Coming Soon From McFarlane Toys

Wally West is back as the Flash once again as McFarlane Toys takes fans back to classic DC Animated days. From Justice League and Justice League Unlimited, the Scarlet Speedster comes to life once again with a brand new 7" figure. This marks the third Flash figure to come out of McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse and the fourth animated figure to arrive. He features 22 points of articulation, a display base, swappable hands, and a set of speedster lightning. His animated design from the DC Animated Universe is nicely recreated, making this a collector's new favorite figure to get autographs with. Flash is set to speed on into action in November 2021, which him priced at $19.99, and pre-orders are already live and located here.

"The Flash has mastery over not just speed, but time itself as he has often used his powers to travel through different eras, and even into other dimensions. Although the Flash has not always been fast enough to outrun personal tragedy when it has come for him, he always does his best to prevent the same from happening to the people of Central City and Keystone City. In so doing, he's earned himself a spot among the greatest Super Heroes the DC universe has ever known."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for a full range of posing and play

The Flash is based on the classic Bruce Timm look from Superman: The Animated Series

The Flash includes an accessory, alternate hands, and a base

Included collectible art card with figure photography on the front and character biography on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures