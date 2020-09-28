Batman Looks Over Gotham with New Minico Statue from Iron Studios

Iron Studios has announced another statue in its massively growing Minico statue series. Coming out of The Dark Knight is the Caped Crusader himself, Batman, with a beautifully crafted 6" tall statue. This statue will feature the signature Minico stylization which features that bobble-head style. The head sculpt and face is something to grow on fans but the overall base and suit is very well done. Batman is shown with a batarang in his hand as he satins on a rocky base. The detail on this statue is not the greatest in the world but fans of the Mince or The Dark Knight will have a kick off of this in their collection.

The Batman the Dark Knight Minico Statue from Iron Studios is priced at $32.99. He is expected to return to Gotham between April and June 2021 and pre-orders are live and can be found located here. Don't miss out on some of the other DC Comics and Minico statues also coming soon from Iron Studios. Be on the look out for the upcoming The Dark Knight Joker to finish off your set.

"With his tactical crime-fighting armor and wielding his batarang-shuriken, Batman keeps his eye on the lookout for his arch-enemy, ready for action, on a base in the streets of Gotham City. Thus, Iron Studios presents the statue "Batman – The Dark Knight – Minico" inspired by the acclaimed film "Batman: The Dark Knight" (2008), directed by Christopher Nolan and played by Christian Bale in it's Toy Art version of the MiniCo line."

"Created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger in 1939, Bruce Wayne is a businessman, playboy and billionaire philanthropist who witnessed the murder of his parents as a child, and motivated by revenge, as an adult he started traveling the world trying to understand criminal minds. He trained all types of martial arts and combat techniques, seeking physical and intellectual perfection. He created a uniform based on something that frightened him as a child: bats. He wanted the bad guys to share the same fear. And so, he started to fight against crime."

Features:

Creation: Iron Studios

Made in plastic (PVC)

Hand painted

Includes base display

Product dimensions: 6.2 in (H) x 6.2 in (W) x 3.1 in (L)

Product Weight: 0.3 lbs