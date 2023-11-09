Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman & Robin, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Batman & Robin's Mr.Freeze Returns with McFarlane's New BAF Wave

Get ready for a blast from the past as McFarlane Toys is taking fans back to the 90s with a new Batman & Robin DC Multiverse figure wave

Article Summary McFarlane Toys reveals a Mr. Freeze figure from 1997's Batman & Robin.

The figure is completed by buying the whole set with Batman, Robin, Batgirl, and Poison Ivy.

Authentic details of Arnold Schwarzenegger, along with 22 points of articulation for the figure's design.

Pre-orders open with a planned release in December 2023 for the wave.

Prepare to be frozen in awe as McFarlane Toys fully unveils their new Mr. Freeze Build-a-Figure from the 1997 DC film, Batman & Robin! This version of the infamous Mr. Freeze will only be able to be built after all four new DC Multiverse Batman & Robin figures are collected. Batman, Robin, Batgirl, and Poison Ivy are all back and in their 90s glory once again. Fans will behold the chilling magnificence of the only and only Arnold Schwarzenegger with his biggest DC Comics portrayal as Victor Fries. Victor will do anything to save the life of his wife, even if that means putting Gotham under some deep ice. The figure showcases Mr. Freeze's signature live-action cryogenic suit and will come with his Freeze Gun and an icy effect. Packed with over 22 points of articulation, DC Multiverse fans will be able to take down Gotham and put an end to that Caped Crusader and the Boy Wonder.

This entire Batman & Robin (1997) wave has been an impressive collection, and we need more releases like this. While the movie is not the most captivating Batman film, it does play a big role in the hearts of those 90s kids. Everything from the likeness of the actors to the infamous bat-nips is back and better than ever with some 2023 action figure technology. Each figure in this wave is priced at $24.99, making Mr. Freeze a hefty $100 figure when all is said and done. Pre-orders are already live right now and here, with the entire wave getting a December 2023 release. What killed the Dinosaurs? The ICE AGE!

Mr. Freeze (Batman & Robin)

"Combine all 4-pieces from the rest of the Batman & Robin Build-a line including Batman, Robin, Batgirl and Poison Ivy to assemble Mr.Freeze."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed build-a figure based off Batman & Robin

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts from the entire Batman & Robin DC Multiverse Build-a line

Comes with his Freeze Gun and effect

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC MULTIVERSE™ figures

