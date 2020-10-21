Batman The Merciless Rises with New Prime 1 Studio Statue

Batman Dark Nights: Metal is a fascinating story that shows some amazing "what if' Batman stories. One of those stores coming from the Dark Multiverse in Earth -12 where Batman and Wonder Woman rage war with the God of War Ares. The story is filled with action, love, and betrayal as the Caped Crusader kills his lover, Wonder Woman. After accessing the power of the Ares helmet after Ares's death, the helmet corrupts our Dark Knight as he takes onto the mantle of The Merciless who later joins the Batman Who Laughs on his deadly quest. Prime 1 Studio has unveiled a statue of this Batman that will stand roughly 44" tall with his sword held high. The armored Bat is beautifully detailed and is displayed on a nice base with a memorial to his love, Wonder Woman.

Prime 1 Studio is offered a secondary deluxe version of the Batman The Merciless statue that includes an unmasked head sculpt. Both statues are very well done and will be great additions to ant Dark Nights Metal collection. Pre-orders by Prime 1 Studio are set to go live on shortly with the standard version priced at $1349 and the deluxe at $1399. They can both be found located here and don't forget to check out some of the other amazing DC Comics statues also on the Prime 1 Store.

"My whole life, I had been afraid of doing what I knew needed to be done. Afraid to give all of myself to the battle. The helmet showed me that my codes and rules were naive. That all that truly mattered was victory. And now I would finally take it for myself." Bruce Wayne is back and this time he isn't playing for the good guys! In a parallel universe, known as Earth -12, Ares, the God of War has created a helmet that amplifies his power a hundredfold! In this universe, Diana, better known as Wonder Woman, teams up with Batman for a period of two years in an attempt to stop Ares from taking over the world. In this attempt to finally kill Ares, Batman dawns the God of War's helmet despite Wonder Woman's warning about it's corrupting influence. In doing this, Batman completely loses his own moral code and becomes mad with power. He kills the love of his life Diana and goes on a slaughtering spree, fully enveloping the mantle of the God of War and becoming The Merciless!"

"We have captured The Merciless in the most iconic of poses based on the concept by the revered Comic Artist, Jason Fabok. Batman stands 44 inches tall upon a rocky-volcanic themed base. The Merciless holds the infamous God Killer sword high and mighty, ready to destroy anyone who crosses his path. The base is reminiscent of classic Batman pieces with a gargoyle protruding through the front, following the base theme of trademark gargoyles for all of our Dark Nights pieces! It also features the memorial of Diana, a reminder to all the destruction the helmet could cause. The base, pose, and armor brilliantly come together to convey the essence of his power, vigor, and ruthlessness! We have crafted this Dark Night with the most precise attention to detail to bring you the most comic accurate The Merciless on the market! A must-have for DC Metal fans everywhere!"

Specifications:

Product Size Approx. H:111.9cm W:44.2cm D:47.1cm

One (1) Designed theme base with a memorial of Wonder Woman

Two (2) Swappable Portraits (Normal, Alternate)

One (1) Swappable Exclusive Portrait (Unmasked) [Exclusive Version Only]