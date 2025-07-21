Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: BigBadWorkshop, fresh monkey fiction, Operation: Monster Force

Bigfoot Goes Commando with Operation: Monster Force's Chatsworth

Operation: Monster Force Season 3 continues from Fresh Monkey Fiction and BBTS with Chatsworth the Bigfoot soldier

Article Summary Chatsworth the Bigfoot soldier joins Operation: Monster Force as a BBTS exclusive action figure.

Highly detailed 8" figure includes swappable heads, hands, weapons, and hilarious donut accessories.

Bigfoot’s backstory blends cryptid legend, ‘80s TV, and black ops military action in unique fashion.

Pre-orders now open at $69.99, adding supernatural muscle to any Operation Monster Force collection.

Operation: Monster Force is an original action figure line developed by Fresh Monkey Fiction and BigBigWorkShop. The series imagines a black-ops team facing off against supernatural threats, think of it as Universal Monsters meets G.I. Joe. This line features some impressive, richly detailed 1:12-scale original figures like Sleepwalker soldiers, Dracula's Legion, and commando operatives with futuristic gear. Each figure comes with swappable heads, weapons, and unique accessories that reflect the narrative's fusion of science, sorcery, and military grit. And now it's time for some brawn as Bigfoot enters the war against Dracula.

Big Bad Toy Store has just unveiled a brand new exclusive Operation: Monster Force figure with Chatsworth. This incredible figure stands at roughly 8" tall and is loaded with some impressive detail, swappable parts, and weapons. This Bigfoot comes with three different head sculpts, a pint of extra hands, four donuts, and a freaking heavy machine gun with a bullet feeder. Originality is key in 2025, and Operation: Monster Force delivers just that, allowing collectors to build their own supernatural team and enemies to fight. Chatsworth is priced at only $69.99, and pre-orders are already live at BBTS with a Q1 2026 release.

Operation: Monster Force – Chatsworth (BBTS Exclusive)

"Meet Chatsworth, the most unlikely hero to emerge from the Rocky Mountains! This highly detailed action figure brings to life the legendary Sasquatch, who traded his mountain home for a career in tactical operations. Standing as the sole member of his tribe to venture into modern civilization, Chatsworth combines incredible strength with an unexpectedly gentle heart and a serious weakness for '80s TV shows. "

"Part of the mysterious "Venerable Tribe of the Mountain Folk," Chatsworth represents one of only 48 remaining individuals of his kind, according to the Bureau of Cryptid-Hominid Affairs. What sets him apart isn't just his imposing stature, but his unique upbringing on smuggled television broadcasts featuring adventure shows like Highlander and Renegade. This pop culture education shaped his dream of becoming a bounty hunter, ultimately leading to his recruitment by General Brown's elite tactical team."

