Boss Fight Studio Unveils First-Ever H.A.C.K.S Advent Calendar

It looks like Boss Fight Studio is preparing collectors for the holidays with their own advent calendar. This is their first-ever calendar and is based on their Vitruvian H.A.C.K.S. figure line. Boss Fight Studio promises 24 days of mayhem with a massive amount of accessories behind each door as we countdown to X-Mas. There are even two special exclusive zombie-themed figures placed into the advent calendar. With over 60 pieces hidden inside these walls, fans will be able to prepare their own zombie figures for battle. From weapons, clothes, body parts, and even special surprises, so who knows what you'll find located in this special set. Boss Fight Studio has even got into the cheerful spirits with their very own zombie-themed Christmas poem.

Fans of Boss Fight Studio or of the H.A.C.K.S. figure line, this is something you won't want to miss. We have always seen calendars are on the holiday season, but this one is truly something special. Being able to build two zombie figures and load them out with exclusive weapons and clothes, and much more will be fun for many fans. The H.A.C.K.S. 2020 Deluxe Advent Calendar will be priced at $89.99. They are expected to ship out in the second week of November, and pre-orders could be found located here. Give the gift of a zombie Christmas this winter to your family and friends.

"Zombie-themed, the calendar will include 2 exclusive figures and dozens of exclusive accessories for over 60 pieces total! We even had a special Zombie Christmas Poem written, and it is only available on the inside cover of this advent calendar. These 24 days of mayhem promises to make the season extra special! Behind each door, you'll find pieces to build two exclusive zombie-themed figures and outfit them for battle. You might find weapons, clothes, a torso, or even a special surprise behind each door! This limited-run item will be gone quickly, so get your holiday mayhem ordered and make your season festive!"