Bronze Age Batman Returns with New DC Comics Statue from Kotobukiya

Kotobukiya is returning DC Comics fans to the Bronze Age of Batman with their newest ARTFX statue. Coming in at 12" tall, Bruce Wayne is donning his classic blue, grey, and yellow batsuit. He is depicted suiting up for a night in Gotham with impressive detail and color and a photo-realistic style. You can never go wrong with this classic suit and Kotobukoya has knocked this statue out of the park. The yellow and black bat-symbol really pops here making sure the criminals of Gotham know who is coming at them. This delightful Batman statue is priced at a mighty $159.99, he is set to release in May 2023, and pre-orders are live right here. Be sure to check out some of the other DC Comics Batman statues to add some zest to your Batcave.

Return to the Bronze Age with Batman Once Again

"This statue is based on a legendary artist's reinterpretation of Batman at that time in a photo-realistic style for a new generation of comic fans, and is sculpted in the impressive size of a 1/6 scale (around 305 mm tall). This original scene captures the Bat inside the Batcave before going into action; a pose worthy of a commemorative statue to celebrate his legacy."

"The base features a metal plate decorated with Batman's chest logo that the statue attaches to with embedded magnets. It is a simple feature that allows for a high level of freedom. Display this piece together with the BATMAN: LAST KNIGHT ON EARTH BATMAN ARTFX STATUE and the BATMAN: THE KILLING JOKE THE JOKER "One Bad Day" ARTFX STATUE now on sale, and make daily life more exciting with these DC characters."

Product Specifications

Product Name: BATMAN THE BRONZE AGE ARTFX STATUE

Size: around 12" tall

SRP: $159.99 (plus tax)

Month of Release (in Japan): May 2023

Copyright: BATMAN and all related characters and elements © & ™ DC. (s22)