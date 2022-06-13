Cad Bane Coming Soon to Hot Toys with Book of Boba Fett Tease

The Book of Boba Fett was a fantastic Star Wars series that expanded the legacy of the infamous bounty hunter. While it would have been nice to see this bounty hunter fl around the galaxy taking on bounties, there would have been no growth. Star Wars is about growth, and Boba Fett's life changed after being eaten by the Sarlacc. The Book of Boba Fett showed me things I never dreamed of from new Tusken Raider tribes, a four-legged Tatooine monster, and Boba becoming his own Crime Boss. I am sure a second season will come to us and we will see more of his adventures now that the main story has finally been established. One of the more interesting things to arrive in The Book of Boba Fett was the arrival or, should I say, the return of Cad Bane! This popular Clone Wars character really made his presence known, and fans can bring him home with Hot Toys!

"I'd be careful where I was sticking my nose if I were you." The deadly Duros™ mercenary is coming! Stay on the lookout!"

As you can see above, Hot Toys has teased their newest Star Wars 1/6th scale figure with Cad Bane. Obviously, this is based on his live-action appearance, so expect some change. This is an iconic character that Star Wars fans have been in love with for over a decade, so Hot Toys can not mess this one up. It does like we are getting a complete recreation from The Book of Boba Fett with a classic cowboy getup, dual blasters, and his blue with red-eyed design. Not much is known on what else he will come with, but I will be looking forward to the full reveal in the coming weeks. Pre-orders are not live, but fans can find all things Hot Toys right here to build up a nice Star Wars 1/6 scale collection before Cad Bane is released in late 2023.