Cassie Lang Gets Mighty Marvel Legends Ant-Man Build-A-Figure Release

Hasbro is ready for next week's debut of Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantumania with a new wave of figures. The wave consists of six Marvel Legends figures, and one mighty Build-A-Figure is the end result. Right out of Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantumania, Cassie Lang is getting her Marvel Legends release. Towering over the rest of the Marvel Legends wave, Cassie is going giant for her first figure debut. Cassie will come with some swappable hands as well as two different head sculpts with masked and unmasked designs.

Marvel fans can not just buy this figure, though and will have to unite the whole wave of Ant-Man Legends figures to own her. This wave is pretty excellent though, with a nice split of Marvel Studios and Marvel Comics figures. From Qunatumania, we have Ant-Man, Wasp, and Kang, and with the comics, fans get Future Ant-Man, Crossfire, and Eggman. Each of these figures will be priced at $24.99 each, and fans will need the whole set to acquire the Build A Figure of MCU Cassie Lang. Pre-orders are live right here for all six figures, and the set is expected for a Summer 2023 release.

Cassie Lang Marvel Legends Debut is a Giant Build-A-Figure

"This Marvel's Cassie Lang action figure is inspired by character's appearance in Marvel Studios' Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania and makes a great addition to any Marvel Legends action figures collection. Marvel fans and collectors can display this fully articulated 6-inch scale action figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their collection. Look for more entertainment-inspired Marvel Legends action figures to build your own Marvel Multiverse of 6 inch action figures (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)."

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan-favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections."