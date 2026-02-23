Posted in: Collectibles, Four Horsemen Studios | Tagged: four horsemen, Infinite legions

Cast a Spell with the New Infinite Legions Aksana the Inquisitor

Infinite Legions is Four Horsemen Studios new action figure line that collars with creators to bring new original characters to life

Article Summary Infinite Legions debuts Aksana the Inquisitor, a new action figure line from Four Horsemen Studios

Created by Joe Manganiello, Aksana features fantasy-inspired design with customizable accessories

Comes with two heads, headdress, dagger, spell effects, and full compatibility with Legions figures

Pre-orders for Aksana the Inquisitor are live now for $59.99, releasing in late Q4 2026

Bow before a new queen as Four Horsemen Studios is back with a brand new Infinite Legions release. Unlike Cosmic Legions and Mythic Legions, Infinite Legions collaborates with creators, designers, and brands to bring some brand-new original characters to life. Two new figures are arriving, both of which were created by director, actor, and fantasy game designer Joe Manganiello. Aksana the Inquisitor comes to life with a new 7" figure that features some John Carter of Mars elements. While this is not Dejah Thoris, this Inquisitor is ready to dominate any collection she is in with an impressive figure that comes with a nice set of accessories and swappable parts.

Aksana will come with two heads, incoming with a headdress. She will also come with a dagger, a magic staff, and a nice selection of spell effects. She will also feature Four Horsemen's interchangeable system of parts, allowing her to be customized even further with other Mythic Legions figures. Pre-orders for the Infinite Legions Aksana the Inquisitor are already live on Big Bad Toy Store for $59.99 with a late Q4 2026 release date.

Infinite Legions Aksana the Inquisitor Action Figure

"Four Horsemen brings you the new line, Infinite Legions, that partners with creators and brands to bring their characters to life as deluxe collectible action figures! The Legion's lines are known for their high level of sculptural details, stunning paint applications, and great packaging. They are also known for the interchangeable system of parts that they are built with, allowing fans to "pop and swap" our figures to create new looks for their characters or even brand new creations!"

"Infinite Legions releases will encompass all these traits – with the same level of detail you have come to expect from Four Horsemen Studios and that interchangeable system of parts! Infinite Legions figures can be swapped with existing figures from our other Legions lines, including Mythic Legions, Cosmic Legions, and Figura Obscura!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!