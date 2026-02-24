Posted in: Collectibles, Playmates | Tagged: playmates, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Classic Mutants 4-Pack Unveiled

One of the final Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Playmates sets is here with the Original Classic Mutants Wave 4 set

Despite Playmates losing the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles license, they still have a few new releases arriving. One of which is a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Original Classic Mutants 4-Pack set. This collectible set brings back the classic TMNT villains with retro‑inspired figures based on the legendary toys from the 80s that changed a generation. The four mutants that are featured consist of:

Antrax – A mutated ant villain that has often appeared as a cunning adversary in TMNT comics and animated series, using his insect-like abilities to create chaos.

Wyrm – A reptilian mutant, who is an aggressive fighter with mutated octopus-like inspired traits, making him a formidable opponent for any turtle to take on.

Scaletail – A snake-like mutant villain, who is ready to slither his way to take on the turtles with ssssuper firepower and ssstrength.

Usagi – The most iconic character of the set is Usagi Yojimbo, the samurai rabbit who has teamed up with our turtles in many adventures.

All four figures also come with multiple accessories like weapons (axes, clubs, daggers, jetpacks, blasters, and more) that let you recreate classic battles or imagine new TMNT adventures. This wave is part of the retro Playmates Toys line, celebrating the long legacy of TMNT collectibles from the franchise's earliest years. Pre-orders for one of the final Playmates TMNT Retro 4-Pack are already live for $49.99 with a March 2026 release.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Original Classic Mutants 4-Pack

"More accessories, more weapons, more classic retro Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fun! A classic hit from the 80s makes a return with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Original Classic Mutant Basic Action Figures! Each 4-inch tall action figure has 7 points of articulation for battle-ready action poses! Each figure is authentically sculpted and decorated as they appeared in the hit 1980's animated TV show."

Box Contents

Antrax figure Long axe Spiked club Spinning club

Wyrm figure Mallet Dagger Wrench Worm runner

Usagi figure Katana Dagger Naginata Wakizashi

Scaletail figure Jetpack Flamethrower Blaster Whip Tail blaster



