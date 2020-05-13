Pennywise Gets Sexy With New Bishoujo Kotobukiya Statue

Kotobukiya has added another addition to their Bishoujo Horror series. This time Pennywise from IT is back and she is ready to play. This figure has been completely redesigned to fit into her new female persona. She will be posed with the iconic balloon and she is displayed on a bloody puddle. The statue is 10 inches high and is an actual Warner Bros. Entertainment licensed piece. The statue still features iconic parts seen on the original Pennywise with the orange hair, face paint, yellow eyes, and clown outfit. However, this character is its own thing with her the design of the outfit, bow on the back, and the added pink hue to the statues coloring. This is a great new addition for Pennywise and horror collectors.

The ongoing Kotobukiya Horror Bishoujo series is truly a unique collectible. The reimagining of iconic horror icons as gender swapped slashers make for a very interesting story. Pennywise is nicely detailed and really stands in her own two feet. The use of the blood puddle and the S.S. Georgie is a great touch. Pennywise is set to float once again in November 2020 and will be priced at $119.99. Pre-orders are already live and you can find them located here. Don't forget to check out other gender swapped horror icons coming soon like Beetlejuice.

"Pennywise from "IT" joins the Horror BISHOUJO series! Under beloved Yamashita Shunya's expert hands, Pennywise's appearance has been fully revamped w hile retaining its original design! This terrifying yet adorable Pennywise is posed with a balloon in her hand with a smile on her face, as if inviting you to come and play. This statue has been brought to life with its realistic sculpting by the skilled hands of the popular Yoshiki Fujimoto The frills that line Pennywise's costume vary in form and are made with translucent parts to make them appear voluminous yet light in texture. The "S.S Georgie" can be seen floating atop the red-dyed puddle, adding to the utter feeling of eeriness. Will you be fooled by her cute appearance?"