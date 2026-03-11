Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: metal gear solid, revoltech

New Revoltech Metal Gear Solid Naked Snake Figure Revealed

A new Revoltech Amazing Yamaguchi figure is ready for action as Naked Snake from Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater is here

Article Summary Revoltech unveils a highly detailed Naked Snake figure from Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Figure features updated sneaking suit, multiple weapons, and iconic stealth accessories

Extra eye-patched head sculpt available with direct Kaiyodo Store pre-orders

Pre-orders open March 16 in Japan, priced at $82, with a February 2027 release date

Snake is back as Kiyodo has unveiled their newest 6" figure for the Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech line. Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater is a stealth-action game developed by Konami and directed by Hideo Kojima. The story follows Naked Snake, a special forces operative sent on a secret mission during the Cold War. This popular entry in the Metal Gear series got a return to modern-day consoles with Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. This version recreates the original game with updated graphics and modern gameplay features, while keeping the same story and characters.

Kaiyodo now brings this updated version of Naked Snake to life with an impressive new Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech figure. Faithfully crafted right off the screen, Snake is packed with detail and articulation that help keep his stealth moves possible. Kaiyodo has included a variety of swappable hands, binoculars, two pistols, a knife, an assault rifle, a box to hide under, and a frog collectible. If fans pre-order directly from the Kiayodo Store, they can also acquire an extra eye-patched head sculpt. Pre-orders are set to arrive in Japan next week (March 16) for roughly $82 and have a February 2027 release.

Revoltech – Naked Snake (Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater)

"METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER" The main character of "METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER" and a man called the legendary mercenary "BIGBOSS" appeared in Amazing Yamaguchi! It is a three-dimensionalization in the latest sneaking suit obtained at the undercover place."

"The movement of the whole body is adjusted so that it can express undercover action. You can realistically decide the attached firearm, knife posture, and posture. The face, with a rugged expression and a sleek beard, has a gimmick: an eyeball. "Go to the enemy's head!" You can enjoy various scenes in the game with unique items such as marks, kerrotans hidden in the map, and your favorite cardboard!"

