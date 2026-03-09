Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: godzilla, hiya toys

The Fury of Destoroyah Arrives with New Hiya Toys Godzilla Figure

A new Exquisite Basic Series figure is here from Hiya Toys with the Godzilla vs. Destoroyah 1995 Destoroyah Figure

Article Summary Hiya Toys unveils a detailed Destoroyah figure from Godzilla vs. Destoroyah in the Exquisite Basic Series.

This 8.5-inch articulated kaiju collectible sports fiery deco, translucent horn, and a PVC-wired tail.

Destoroyah’s design is inspired by its fierce 1995 film appearance, capturing every menacing detail.

The figure is priced at $99 with pre-orders open and a Q2 2027 release through the Hiya Toys Store.

Hiya Toys is back with a brand new kaiju figure as part of their ongoing Exquisite Basic Series Toho Godzilla line. Prepare for the fury of Destoroyah, one of the more powerful and terrifying enemies inside the Godzilla franchise. This creature first appeared in the film Godzilla vs. Destoroyah and is directly connected to the weapon that originally killed the King of the Monsters in 1954. When the Oxygen Destroyer was used in the ocean, it created microscopic crustacean organisms that would later mutate into this deadly monster.

Hiya Toys now brings this kaiju to life in great detail, which is nicely articulated and stands 8.5" tall. Destroyah will have a fiery deco with extensive textured detail throughout his body, along with a translucent horn and a PVC-wired tail. Collectors can return to 1995 with Hiya Toys' newest Exquisite Basic Series figure, priced at $99. Fans can snag a pre-order right now through the Hiya Toys Store with a Q2 2027 release date. Be sure to also snag up the companion 1995 Burning Godzilla figure as well to showcase the ultimate clash between two titans.

HIYA Exquisite Basic Series – Godzilla vs. Destoroyah (1995)

"This is the 22nd entry in the Godzilla series. A war-weathered Godzilla and Godzilla Junior face a foe born of the aftermath of 1954's Godzilla in an apocalyptic battle with the evil monster Destoroyah. It depicts the fierce battle between Godzilla and a new monster, Destoroyah, a creature born over 41 years from the effects of the Oxygen Destroyer—the underwater weapon introduced in the original film."

"The brand-new EXQUISITE BASIC Series Destoroyah action figure is based on its appearance in Godzilla vs. Destoroyah (1995). Featuring sharply defined layered skin across the chest, shoulders, and thighs, enhancing its powerful and menacing appearance. Translucent materials are applied to the horns and eyes to heighten visual impact, while the wings are constructed from flexible PVC with wire inside, providing a wide range of dynamic poses."

