Transformers: Age of Extinction Titan Class Grimlock Coming Soon

Hasbro step into the events of Transformers: Age of Extinction with the new Studios Series Titan Class Grimlock figure

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a massive 15-inch Titan Class Grimlock from Transformers: Age of Extinction.

Figure converts between robot and T-Rex modes in 59 steps for detailed transformation play.

Features accessories like a mace and spiked knuckle, with articulation for dynamic display poses.

Leader Class figures can ride on Grimlock’s back, enhancing display and play possibilities.

Hasbro is back with a new Transformers Studio Series figure as they return to the events of in Transformers: Age of Extinction. In this film, Grimlock makes his grand live-action debut and appears as the powerful leader of the Dinobots. Like earlier versions of Grimlock, this one is portrayed as a massive mechanical dinosaur resembling a Tyrannosaurus rex. Grimlock was initially imprisoned by the bounty hunter Lockdown, but is now free thanks to Optimus Prime. Hasbro now brings the fury of Grimlock to life with an impressive Age of Extinction Studio Series figure that comes in at a whopping 15" tall.

This Titan Class figure will be able to convert between Grimlock's robot mode and dinosaur mode in just 59 steps. As for accessories, he will come with a mace and a spiked knuckle, which will help put the beatdown on some Decepticons. To make things more impressive, Transformers Leader Class figures can even ride on Grimlock's back, which will greatly increase his display options. Pre-orders for the Age of Extinction Grimlock are already live on Hasbro Pulse for a mighty $189.99 with an August 2026 release.

Transformers: Age of Extinction Studio Series – Grimlock

"Grimlock is part of the Transformers Studio Series collection. Studio Series figures bring favorite on-screen moments to life with entertainment-inspired deco, details, and accessories that let fans recreate iconic scenes from across the lore. Build your lineup to create a display that is — More Than Meets the Eye."

Huge Titan Class Transformers action figure stands at an imposing 15 inches (38 cm) and converts between robot and T-Rex mode in 59 steps.

Comes with mace and spiked knuckle accessory pieces that attach in both modes.

Studio Series Transformers figures feature articulation for display-worthy poses. Grimlock even has ratcheting joints and an articulated jaw.

Studio Series Leader Class figures (sold separately, subject to availability) can ride on Grimlock figure's back for epic scene recreations.

