BC Exclusive: How to Train Your Dragon Night Lights From Sideshow

Earlier this week we showcased the new Sideshow's new Light Fury from How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World. This amazing statue (here) is a perfect companion piece to the previous Toothless statue. With both of those How to Train Your Dragon statue in your collection, some magic is in the air as Sideshow has unveiled the adorable Night Lights are on the way. The Night Lights are the babies of Toothless and the Light Fury which are named Pouncer, Ruffrunner, and Dart. These adorable baby dragons are loaded with incredible detail as they playfully stack on each other.

This How to Train Your Dragon diorama statue is quite small measuring 5.73" tall and 7.67" wide. However, Dart, Pouncer, and Ruffrunner's appearances are recreated beautifully straight from the animated series making it a must have statue for any fan's dragon collection. This statue is almost life-like with its sculpt, design, and detail and it will easily be a highlight piece for your How to Train Your Dragon collection. Price, release date, and pre-order information are unknown at this time so stay tuned for more information from Sideshow. Be sure to check out all of the other amazing reveals coming from Sideshow Con 2021 here.

"Sideshow presents the Dart, Pouncer, and Ruffrunner Statue, based on the How to Train Your Dragon franchise. The polystone Dart, Pouncer, and Ruffrunner Statue measures 5.73" tall and 7.67" wide as the tiny trio of dragons tumble over one another on a blue rocky cavern base with colorful flora elements. Each dragon is fully sculpted with textured scales and other darling details that bring their animated appearances to life in a collectible format. Pair the Dart, Pouncer, and Ruffrunner Statue with the Toothless Statue or the Light Fury Statue by Sideshow, each sold separately, to reunite this fan-favorite family on your shelf."