Hot Toys Steps Into The Matrix Reloaded with New 1/6 Scale Neo

A new 1/6 scale figure from Hot Toys has arrived from The Matrix Reloaded as The One is ready to save the day

Hot Toys is stepping into The Matrix once again as they have unveiled their newest 1/6 scale figure. Neo is back as a new figure that captures his signature look from The Matrix Reloaded. In this movie, Neo has fully accepted his role as "The One," and continues his work with Morpheus and Trinity to protect the human city of Zion. Neo has developed even stronger abilities within the Matrix, including enhanced speed, strength, and the ability to fly. The One is ready for his next mission with an impressive new figure from Hot Toys that faithfully captures Keanu Reeves in one of his iconic roles.

Neo will stand roughly 12" tall, he will have 30 points of articulation, as well as a fabric coat with bendable wires. Hot Toys also included movable eyes for The Matrix Reloaded Neo, along with a variety of weapons, a nice selection of hands, and a themed base with a specialized backdrop. One can hope more The Matrix Reloaded figures will be released in the future to pair with The One in your collection, like Trinity or Morpheus. Pre-orders are not live yet, but will go live on Sideshow Collectibles soon, and Neo is set for a Q2 2027 release.

The Matrix Reloaded – 1/6th Scale Neo Collectible Figure

"Since its release, The Matrix Reloaded has captivated audiences worldwide with its mind-bending philosophical concepts and gravity-defying action sequences. Neo's battle against the Merovingian's henchmen in the luxurious chateau remains one of the most visually stunning and unforgettable fight scenes in cinematic history."

"Today, Hot Toys is incredibly thrilled to plug back into the digital world and announce the 1/6th scale Neo Collectible Figure from The Matrix Reloaded! Meticulously crafted based on the appearance of Keanu Reeves as Neo, this extraordinary figure features a highly detailed head sculpt with film-accurate facial expressions, realistic skin texture, and a masterfully sculpted slicked-back hairstyle. Equipped with separate rolling eyeballs, collectors can recreate the savior's piercing gazes."

