Batman Races Into Action with New McFarlane Toys Batcycle Set

Nothing can stop McFarlane Toys as they fully prepare for Walmart Collector Con with even more exclusive DC Comics figures

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a new Batcycle set inspired by Ben Affleck’s Batman in The Flash (2023) movie.

Set features Batman in his unique Batsuit along with a deluxe, high-speed Batcycle collectible vehicle.

Exclusive Batcycle with Batman 2-pack releases for $69.99 at Walmart Collector Con on October 10.

Includes swappable hands, a collectible art card, and Batman’s latest tactical look from DC Comics.

In the opening sequence of The Flash (2023), Ben Affleck makes a high-octane return as Batman for the DCEU. He is leading a thrilling chase through the streets of Gotham aboard his new Batcycle while wearing a new Batsuit. Sadly, this is the last time we get to see one of the best versions of Batman on the big screen, and it was in a very silly way. McFarlane Toys is now capturing the high-speed action of this Cape Crusader and his tactical style with a new deluxe vehicle set. Batman is suiting up in one of his weirder live-action suits for this latest figure, which has had a Platinum Edition release before, with a fabric cape.

The Batcyle is the main treat here, allowing DC Comics fans being able to add a new ride to that Bat-Garage. This sleek batcyle is ready to hit the streets of Gotham in style with a Batman figure that just comes with swappable hands and collectible art card. Collectors will be able to bring home this The Flash Batcycle set for $69.99 and will be offered during the Walmart Collector Con on 10/10.

Batcycle with Batman (DC Multiverse: The Flash) Vehicle 2 Pack

"Under the guise of masked vigilante Batman, billionaire Bruce Wayne has not only stepped out of the shadows to become the reluctant leader of The Justice League but is also a friend and mentor to teammate Barry Allen. Having experienced loss on personal, local and global fronts, Bruce is a source of unparalleled knowledge and understanding to The Flash in his superhero journey. The Batcycle pushes the boundaries of vehicular technology."

"The Batcycle gives Batman the immense power, speed and tactical weaponry required to tear through the streets of Gotham City in pursuit of his targets. Batman is featured in his look from the The Flash™ movie with a cloth cape. Includes 2 alternate hands and a collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back."

