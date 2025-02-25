Posted in: Collectibles, Replica | Tagged: Cayde-6, Destiny, Numskull

Become Cayde-6 with Numskull's New Destiny Wearable Replica Helmet

Step into the world of Bungie’s legendary video game, Destiny with Numskull as they unveil their new Cayde-6 life size replica helmet

Celebrate beloved Hunter Vanguard Cayde-6 from the Destiny series in style.

Crafted with precision, this helmet offers an authentic cosplaying experience.

Pre-order your limited edition helmet now for $350 and become Cayde-6.

Cayde-6 is a beloved character from the Destiny video game series that was developed by Bungie. He first appears in the original Destiny game, which was released in 2014, and is a Hunter class Vanguard. Just like the rest of the leadership Guardians, he provides players with guidance but with plenty of humor. He is an Exo, a robotic being with a human mind, and he surely has a knack for finding trouble in the best way possible. However, his character takes a different, darker turn in Destiny 2, where he meets a tragic fate at the hands of Uldren Sov.

His death significantly impacts the game's storyline, having players seek vengeance and uncover the mysteries of inside the Forsaken expansion. Numskull is honoring Cayde-6 in a different way with their new replica wearable helmet. This bad boy comes in at 8.5"tall; Destiny fans can faithfully become the Hunter Vanguard with this fully wearable helmet that features a cowl hood. This limited edition Destiny collectible is the ultimate honor for Cayde-6, and it is priced at $350, and pre-orders are already live.

"For true Destiny fans, we've got something extraordinary. Introducing the Cayde-6 Wearable Helmet – a premium, high-quality replica that perfectly captures the essence of the beloved Hunter Vanguard. Numskull Designs worked closely with Bungie to ensure the helmet is an authentic representation of Cayde-6's signature look."

"Boasting stunning attention to detail, every line, curve, and finish ensures it stands out as a truly remarkable tribute to the legendary Guardian. Expertly crafted from high-quality materials, the replica helmet blends form and function into a dual-purpose masterpiece, serving as both a captivating display piece for collectors, and a fully wearable helmet for immersive cosplay. The product features a removable, fully washable polyester cowl hood attached to a breathable resin mask, ensuring maximum comfort whilst wearing."

