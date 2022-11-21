Columbia Debuts New Star Wars: The Clone Wars Winter Collection

Columbia is embracing the force once again as they debut their next set of Star Wars-inspired apparel. Winter approaches, and now fans can have a new set of gear inspired by some iconic heroes during the Age of the Republic. Coming to us from the hit animated series The Clone Wars, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and Ahsoka Tano are back and ready for action. This collection consists of an assortment of themed goodies inspired by the episode "Trespass," which features the icy planet of Orto Plutonia. The Jedi Council has summoned Jedi's Obi-Wan, and Anakin must find the missing clone squad on this tundra planet.

Star Wars fans can now become Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi and Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker with Columbia. Pullover fleeces, hats, and parkas are all featured here with Republic symbols and subtle details to please fans. Columbia is even releasing the Ahsoka Tano jacket to make with a themed hood design to capture her The Clone Wars appearance. If you plan on taking on Battle Droids or an army in the snow this winter, then the Republic Parkas are what you need. Packed with thermal reflective lining, a waterproof-breathable shell, and battle-worn deco will keep you warm and force-sensitive this winter. Columbia's Star Wars: The Clone Wars collection is live right now and can be seen below and available for purchase here.

Return to the Ice Planet Orto Plutonia with Columbia

"This limited-quantity collection is inspired by Star Wars: The Clone Wars™ and built to take on the coldest planets in your galaxy. The collection incorporates Columbia's award-winning proprietary technologies such Omni-Heat Infinity alongside rich design cues inspired by iconic characters from the animated series including Obi-Wan Kenobi™, Anakin Skywalker™, and Ahsoka Tano™."

Ahsoka Tano Jacket – MSRP $450

"A special-edition jacket inspired by Star Wars: The Clone Wars™ built for frigid conditions and featuring fan-favorite details. Inspired by the invincible, independent Ahsoka Tano™ and the snow jacket she wore on Carlac™ in Star Wars: The Clone Wars™, the water-resistant shell helps keep you dry and protected while 650 ll insulation and advanced thermal reflective lining team up against the cold."

Republic Parka (Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker) – MSRP $500

"Seize the high ground this winter with a special-edition hooded parka built to keep you warm in frigid conditions and crafted for Star Wars: The Clone Wars™ fans and outdoor enthusiasts alike. Inspired by Obi-Wan Kenobi™ and Anakin Skywalker™ and their adventures on the ice planet Orto Plutonia™, the waterproof-breathable shell keeps you dry and protected while 650 ll insulation and advanced thermal reflective lining team up against the cold.

Fan-favorite details include Jedi and Republic insignia along with an internal "blood chit" label coded in Aurebesh™, the universal written language of the Star Wars galaxy. Additional features include security, hand, chest, and cargo pockets along with comfort cuffs and an adjustable hood (with removable faux fur) and hem."

Republic Heavyweight Pullover (White and Blue) – MSRP $140

"Bring prosperity and peace to the galaxy in this special-edition pullover that's the pride of the Republic. Durable, heavyweight cotton-blend fabric and an adjustable hood and hem help you power through the far reaches of the Outer Rim."

Republic Ball Caps – MSRP $40

"Prepare for lightspeed with this special-edition ball cap. Embrace adventure with breathable mesh backing, and a custom-fit snapback closure. The intentionally distressed printed design reflects the bravery of the Republic, and the Jedi™ crest is boldly embroidered along the front for all the galaxy to see."