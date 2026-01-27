Posted in: Collectibles, Statue | Tagged: hollywood collectibles group, silent hill

Embrace Your Guilt with A New Silent Hill 2 Pyramid Head Statue

Coming to life from the wicked world of Silent Hill 2, Hollywood Collectibles Group has unveiled their new Pyramid Head statue

Article Summary Pyramid Head returns in a new 24-inch Hollywood Collectibles Group statue limited to only 500 pieces.

Inspired by the disturbing world of Silent Hill 2, the statue embodies guilt and psychological horror.

Features gruesome detail, iconic helmet, and massive Great Sword for die-hard Silent Hill fans.

The $805 collector’s piece is available for preorder with payment plans and ships in June 2026.

Return to Silent Hill is a new horror film adaptation that is in theaters now and is loosely based on Silent Hill 2, directed by Christophe Gans. It stars Jeremy Irvine as James Sunderland and is intended as a reboot/third entry in the Silent Hill movie series. However, the film does not do a great job of capturing the iconic impact of the legendary Konami 2001 video game. However, thankfully Hollywood Collectibles Group has a new statue just for fans of that hit video game as Pyramid Head, also known as the Red Pyramid Thing, is back.

Pyramid Head is one of the most iconic monsters in horror gaming, and he first appeared in Konami's 2001 game Silent Hill 2. He was designed to be a manifestation of the protagonist James Sunderland's guilt and desire for punishment. The creature is almost always depicted wielding a massive blade, moving slowly with terrifying intent, emphasizing its inevitability. Hollywood Collectibles Group now captures all of this in gruesome detail with a new and mighty limited-edition statue. Coming in at a whopping 24" tall, the infamous video game villain comes to life with scarred body, brutal geometry, and his massive sword. The statue is not cheap, either, as it costs $805 and is limited to 500 pieces. However, Sideshow Collectibles does offer payment plans, and the statue is set to release in June 2026 for dedicated Silent Hill fans who want one.

Silent Hill 2 – Hollywood Collectibles Group

"Welcome to Silent Hill! A defining icon of psychological horror, born from guilt and punishment, Pyramid Head is the most recognizable figure ever to emerge from the Silent Hill universe. The character's origins trace back to the landmark video game Silent Hill 2, a title widely regarded as one of the most influential horror games ever released. The SH franchise reshaped the genre through its use of atmosphere and symbolism, and Pyramid Head quickly became the franchise's most recognizable and unsettling figure, transcending gaming to become a cultural horror icon."

"Standing an imposing 24 inches tall, this 1:4 scale statue captures the character at his most unforgiving—silent, immovable, and utterly merciless. Every detail is faithfully reproduced, from the brutal geometry of his iconic helmet to the massive Great Sword, suspended with terrifying inevitability."

