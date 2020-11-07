NECA Puppet Master Two Packs Will Hit In March 2021

Shown off for Halloween, NECA today revealed the full details of their upcoming Puppet Master figure two-packs. Two packs will be available, one with Blade and Torch, the other with Pinhead and Tunneler. Each figure comes with a ton of accessories, premium deco, and even articulated jaws. Each two-pack will ship to stores in March.

NECA & Puppet Master Partnering Long Overdue

"…and now a box of little toys has become a gang of little terrors." NECA is proud to present the Ultimate Blade & Torch and Pinhead & Tunneler 2 Packs from the cult series, Puppet Master!

Each figure stands approximately 4.25" tall, representing each puppet's classic look, with accessories themed to the character's appearances across several films in the franchise.

Blade includes interchangeable heads and knives, both with clean and bloody variations. Torch features an articulated jaw and can equip a flame effect for his right arm.

Pinhead includes two interchangeable hands, a fire poker, a vial of rejuvenation liquid, a wrench, and hooks. Tunneler is armed with a grease gun and pickaxe, along with interchangeable heads, hands, and an alternative bloody drill top. Comes in window box packaging replicating Andre Toulon's Puppet Case."

NECA 's line at this point is not missing many horror icons anymore. For years we hoped for Michael Myers, and now we have multiple. We are super close to having every version of Jason Voorhees available. Smaller horror films like The Fog, Night Breed, Silent Night, Deadly Night, and more have seen figures released. Puppet Master always seemed like it would eventually make it into the line, but who knew when it would be. That they are skipping the Retro clothed line (for now) and going straight into the Ultimate Horror line as to packs is interesting.