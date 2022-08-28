Iron Studios Returns to the Swamp As They Reveal New Shrek Statue

It is time to return to the Swamp once again as Shrek is back as Iron Studios debuts their newest 1/10 Art Scale statue. Shrek has easily become a worldwide phenomenon in the past couple of years, from throwback collectible reveals to memes galore. At this rate, I would not be surprised if we get a new Shrek film in the next couple of years with the original cast returning to their roles. Until then, we have collectibles to collect as Shrek, Donkey, and the Gingerbread Man are back and ready for a new adventure. These three heroes have united together once again with an incredibly detailed statue from Iron Studios on an Ogre Swamp base. The details of each character are perfectly captured from DOnkey's going to Gingerbread Man's candy cane crutch. If you love Shrek, this is the statue you will want, and is priced at $360. Pre-orders are already live right here, and the trio are set to release in July – September 2023.

"Happy to be on his swamp in the forest of a fantasy medieval kingdom, the huge, robust, and green ogre hugs his best equine friend, and given his usual mannerism, in a not very delicate way. On his left shoulder, the small and (literally) sweet figure of a temperamental living cookie. Derived from one of the most fun and praised animation masterpieces ever created, Sideshow and Iron Studios proudly bring the Shrek, Donkey and The Gingerbread Man 1:10 Deluxe Art Scale Statue, their first release from this beloved franchise, with the most famous and charismatic ogre in cinema along with two of his best friends, over a pedestal based on the scenery of his home swamp next to the iconic warning sign to scare away unwanted visitors."

The Shrek, Donkey and The Gingerbread Man 1:10 Scale Statue features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted