Combat Creatures Rise with Morphonauts New Kickstarter Campaign

A new war has arrived as Morphonauts have unveiled their latest action figure crowd funding campaign with the impressive Combat Creatures

Each figure boasts 31 points of articulation and interchangeable parts for customization.

Initial lineup includes Virelion, Bruinskul, Sealoch, and Lunar, starting at $35 each.

Campaign surges past $50,000 towards a $65,000 goal with a completion deadline of December 9.

Kickstarter has been an incredible gateway for creators to bring their ideas to life, especially with action figures. We have seen plenty of successful franchises arrive off the platform with Mythic Legions, Plunderlings, Savage Crucible, and more. A new crowdfunding campaign has arrived from Morphonauts as they deliver Combat Creatures to the world! These figures are sci-fi animal warriors that will stand 6.5" tall and, have 31 points of articulation, and will allow for swappable parts. Four figures are kicking off the Combat Creatures launch with Virelion (Lion), Bruinskul (Bear), Sealoch (Shark), and Lunar (Wolf). Each of these figures will come loaded with swappable armor, melee weapons, a gun, and an extra helmeted head. These figures look great, and there is just something about humanoid-animal that is badass, and Morphonauts has captured just that. Fans can check out the entire Kickstarter campaign right here, with each figure priced at $35 each with a July 2024 release. The Combat Creatures goal is $65,000, and the campaign is already past $50,000, with an end date of December 9, 2023.

Combat Creatures Clash with New Kickstarter

"Highly Articulated 6.5" (1/12 Scale) Sci-fi Animal Warrior Action Figures. Pop and swap parts for easy customization. Introducing COMBAT CREATURES! The future of 6.5" (1:12 scale) action figures, redefining collectibles with a classic sci-fi animal warrior theme. Brought to you by Morphonauts™. COMBAT CREATURES offers 31 points of articulation and a modular joint system allowing you to customize your own unique warriors. In this futuristic universe, expect unrivaled quality in articulation, intricate detailing, and a host of accessories to enhance your figures."

"Our Kickstarter campaign features a launch lineup of four extraordinary figures, and as we reach stretch goals, we'll unlock even more figures to expand the COMBAT CREATURES universe. The initial funding will include 4 unique figures, each has 31 points of articulation, two melee weapons, modular gun, both a helmet or non-helmet head option, 3 swappable hand sets, and swappable armor parts."

