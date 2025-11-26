Posted in: Collectibles, MAFEX | Tagged: dc comics, mafex, medicom

DC Comics Batman: Hush Ra's Al Ghul MAFEX Coming Soon

Clear your shelves as some brand new MAFEX figures are on the way including a new DC Comics release with Ra’s al Ghul

Article Summary Ra’s al Ghul from DC Comics’ Batman: Hush is coming to life as a new MAFEX action figure release.

The figure features a shirtless sculpt, three swappable heads, and a signature sword accessory.

Pre-orders are now open online for the MAFEX Ra’s al Ghul, priced around $97 with a 2026 release date.

Perfect addition for Batman collectors, this figure pairs well with the upcoming Battle Damaged Batman MAFEX.

Ra's al Ghul is one of DC Comics' most formidable and intellectually complex villains and part of Batman's history. He is known as the immortal leader of the League of Assassins and serves as the philosophical counterpart to Batman. Ra's is guided by the belief that humanity must be purged to restore balance, and he takes it upon himself to lead this global correction as a force. In the DC Comics mini-series Batman: Hush, Ra's al Ghul plays a smaller but meaningful role that deepens the mystery surrounding the conspiracy targeting the Dark Knight.

When the Dark Knight seeks answers, he confronts Ra's, suspecting that it is he behind the ongoing conspiracy, only to deny his involvement. Medicom is now putting some spotlight on Ra's al Ghul as they unveil their latest DC Comics MAFEX action figure. Inspired by his appearance in Hush, Ra's is ready for action with a shirtless sculpt and three swappable heads. He will come with a single sword accessory and will pair quite nicely with the upcoming Battle Damaged Batman MAFEX figure. Pre-orders are starting to arrive online right now, at around $97, with more Fan Channel sites getting them soon, with a September 2026 release date.

MAFEX Ra's al Ghul (Batman: Hush Ver.)

Both the best form and outstanding movable area! The strongest action figure in history! Scheduled to be released in September 2026 Mafex No.294 MAFEX Ra's al Ghul. As seen in the comic "Batman: Hush," Ra's al Ghul is now joining the "MAFEX" action-figure lineup from Medicom! He's incredibly posable for maximum action, and comes with three interchangeable heads with different expressions, his sword, and a posable figure stand for airborne display! Order him for your own collection today! It may differ from the released products. BATMAN and all related Characters and elements (C) & TM DC. (s25)"

