Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

DC Comics Captain Carrot Joins McFarlane Toys Growing DC Multiverse

Step into the DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as they unveil a new set of DC Comics figures including the one and only Captain Carrot

Article Summary McFarlane Toys releases Captain Carrot figure from DC's Justice League Incarnate.

Collector Edition includes accessories, multiple hands, and a flying display base.

Captain Carrot joins other DC Multiverse figures like Superman and Krypto.

Figure boasts Ultra Articulation with 22 moving parts for dynamic poses.

What's Up, Doc?! A new DC Multiverse figure has arrived from McFarlane Toys for their latest McFarlane Collector Edition. Make way for Captain Carrot, as this heroic hare from Earth-C is coming to life right out of the pages of DC Comics with an impressive new release! Fans will finally be able to save the multiverse and immerse themselves in a world where carrots are the source of superpowers and justice wears a furry coat. This version of Captain Carrot comes from the recent DC Comics mini-series Justice League Incarnate. It is wild releases like this that make the DC Multiverse line stand out, and he will come with three pairs of hands, a card with a holder, and a flying display base. Join the Superman of Earth-23 and save the multiverse with an impressive new figure that is selling out all over. Pre-orders are still live right here for the Captain Carrot McFarlane Collector Edition figure at $29.99 with a December 2023 release. Be sure to check out the other new McFarlane Collector Edition releases with Superman and Krypto, and Batman as Green Lantern.

Captain Carrot (Justice League Incarnate) Collector Edition

"A rabbit from an alternate reality of cartoon animals, Rodney was a mild-mannered cartoonist until he ate a cosmic carrot. As super-powered Captain Carrot, he joined the Zoo Crew. Over many wacky adventures, they encountered both Superman and Starro the Conqueror. When their world was threatened, the Zoo Crew took its inhabitants to New Earth, where they changed into ordinary animals. Carrot became a stage rabbit, before regaining his powers and helping fight Darkseid during Final Crisis. He is Earth-26's member in the pan-Multiversal super-team Justice Incarnate. They battled the Gentry and their Oblivion Machine, and fought the Legion of Doom when Earth's heroes attempted to repair the ruptured Source Wall."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Accessories include 4 extra hands and flight stand.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back plus an art card display stand.

Collect all DC MULTIVERSE MCFARLANE COLLECTOR EDITION figures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!