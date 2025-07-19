Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

DC Comics Dark Archer Takes His Shot with New McFarlane Figure

The end of the DC Multiverse is upon us as a Crisis is coming to McFarlane Toys, but new DC Comics heroes and villains are here to help

Article Summary Malcolm Merlyn, the Dark Archer, joins the McFarlane DC Comics Multiverse collector figure line.

This 7-inch figure captures Dark Archer's classic comic appearance with signature blue outfit and weapons.

Figure offers 22 points of articulation, a bow, arrows, quiver, display base, and collectible art card.

Pre-orders are live for $34.99 ahead of an August 2025 release from McFarlane Toys and online retailers.

The Dark Archer, also known as Malcolm Merlyn, is one of Green Arrow's dangerous foes in DC Comics. He is a master of archery, martial arts, and deception and was once a respected member of the League of Assassins. However, he decided to break away from them to become a freelance mercenary and assassin. His origin is closely tied to Oliver Queen's, but the Dark Archer embraces chaos and punishment unlike Green Arrow, who dishes out justice. McFarlane Toys captures the chaos as they bring this deadly Green Arrow villain to their DC Comics Multiverse.

The Dark Archer is ready for some action with a fun classic DC Comics figure that features his blue outfit. For accessories, he comes with arrows, a quiver, and a bow, along with a display base and a collectible art card. There has not been a lot of Green Arrow in McFarlane Toys DC Comics Multiverse, so it's nice to see Malcolm Merlyn join the fight. Pre-orders are already live for $34.99 at most online retailers like McFarlane Toys Store with an August 2025 release date.

DC Comics Dark Archer (Green Arrow) McFarlane Collector Edition

"As a child, Oliver Queen first became interested in archery after encountering master bowman "Merlyn the Magician" – a phenomenally accurate archer and showman. Years later, the performer challenged Queen – now Green Arrow – to a duel and publicly humiliated him. Queen had no idea then that Merlyn (Arthur King) had a sideline in assassination, working for Ra's al Ghul's League of Assassins. As Malcolm Merlyn, he is one of the most dangerous men alive and a sharp assessor of the odds."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

DARK ARCHER as featured in DC comics.

Accessories include bow, arrow cluster, quiver and figure display base.

Also includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

