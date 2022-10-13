DC Comics Frankenstein Fights the Supernatural with McFarlane Toys

Halloween is upon us, and that's when all the monsters, ghouls, and ghosts come out to play. Even McFarlane Toys is unleashing some horror as they dive into the supernatural realm of DC Comics. We have already seen some figures from the Justice League Dark realm, with John Constantine and Swamp Thing already going bump in the night. A new supernatural hero has arrived as Frankenstein comes to life right out of the Seven Soldiers of Victory DC Comic series. This is not the Frankenstein people might know, and this one helps fight the forces of evil as an agent of S.H.A.D.E. (Super-Human Advanced Defense Executive). McFarlane Toys resurrects this monster with impressive detail, and he comes with a companion sword. Frankenstein is a MegaFid, so he is bigger than your average 7" scale figure, but he will be a deadly addition o your growing Justice League Dark team. Frankenstein (DC Comics: Seven Soldiers of Victory) is priced at $39.99, set for a November 2022 release, and pre-orders are live right here.

Frankenstein Agent of S.H.A.D.E. Has Arrived

"Victor Frankenstein, a young scientist, becomes obsessed with the spark of life and soon creates life of his very own. However, he's immediately disgusted by the monstrosity and abandons it. Shunned by Dr. Frankenstein and any other humans he meets, the creature decides to enact vengeance on his creator. Upon finding Victor, the creature demands the scientist make a partner for him, but Victor refuses and tries to destroy the monster. After a long pursuit and confrontation, the creature is assumed dead, but that could not be further from the truth. Now, centuries later, the creature has returned! Donning his creator's name, Frankenstein fights the forces of evil as an agent of S.H.A.D.E. (Super-Human Advanced Defense Executive)."

Product Features:

Megafigs are large figures to match their 7" scale figure counterparts based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Frankenstein is featured in his look from the Seven Soldiers of Victory DC comic series

Frankenstein comes with sword and base

Included collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures