DC Comics Guardian Red Platinum Edition Figure Arrives from McFarlane

Nothing can stop McFarlane Toys as they fully prepare for Walmart Collector Con with even more exclusive DC Comics figures

Article Summary Guardian returns in a DC Multiverse Red Platinum Edition 7-inch figure from McFarlane Toys.

Based on Jim Harper's original blue and gold comic suit, featuring shield and display base accessories.

Exclusively available at Walmart's Collector Con on 10/10 for $24.99—don’t miss this limited release.

Figure boasts 22 points of articulation, collector art card, and joins the expanding DC Comics lineup.

The Guardian first appeared in Star-Spangled Comics #7 in April 1942, who was created by Joe Simon and Jack Kirby. Originally, he was Jim Harper, a Metropolis police officer who became a vigilante to fight crime outside the system. He donned a gold helmet and shield, the Guardian, with plenty of similar elements to Marvel Comics' Captain America. However, Jim did not have any superpowers, relying on his combat skills and time to fight crime around the city. After Crisis on Infinite Earths, the Guardian would return, but now as a clone of Jim Harper working at Cadmus Labs.

DC Comics collectors can now bring back Guardian with a new DC Multiverse figure that captures his classic DC Comics suit. Releasing as a Red Platinum Edition figure, Jim is suiting up in his blue and gold uniform and will come with his signature shield. Guardian will be released exclusively at Walmart for their upcoming Collector Con event on 10/10 for $24.99. Be on the lookout for more limited edition Red Platinum Edition figures like the Dark Nights: Death Metal Dark Flash.

Guardian (DC Multiverse: Red Platinum Edition)

"During World War II, Jim Harper was trained by specialist coach Joe Morgan (who also trained Wildcat and the Atom), but rather than seek fame and fortune as an athlete, the young idealist became a policeman. Patrolling Suicide Slum, Harper befriended juvenile trouble-magnets the Newsboy Legion, and devised his Super Hero persona, the Guardian."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

GUARDIAN™ as featured in DC™ comics

Accessories include shield and display base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC MULTIVERSE™ figures

