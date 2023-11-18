Posted in: Collectibles, Diamond Select Toys | Tagged: Diamond Select Toys, marvel, x-men

Diamond Select Toys Debuts New Uncanny Statues with the X-Men

Step into the world of Marvel Comics with Diamond Select Toys as they unveil their latest selection of collectible statues

Article Summary Marvel's 90s X-Men nostalgia with Diamond Select Toys' new Cyclops statue.

Get Cyclops in iconic gear with a stunning 10” PVC diorama, available July 2024.

Mystique joins the lineup as a limited edition bust, complete with authenticity certificate.

Complete your collection with animated series-inspired statues of Jean Grey, Beast, and Wolverine.

To Me, My X-Men! Diamond Select Toys is back with some brand collectible statues and, this time, some uncanny new additions. Kicking things off first is the leader of the X-Men with Cyclops, who is taking fans back to the 90s. These mutants can just not get more iconic costumes than their time in the '90s, and DST is having him unleash his Optic Blast for this 10" tall statue. Releasing as part of the Marvel Gallery line, Cyclops is cast in PVC and gets a $59.99 price tag. Pre-orders can be found at Local Comic Book Stores as well as online here for this X-Men with a July 2024 release. That is not all, though as Mystique is also getting a new limited edition 3,000-piece bust showing off her popular animated designs. This deadly shapeshifter stands at 6" tall, is packed with color, and she will come with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Mystique is priced at $90 and can be found here, and be sure to check out the other animated X-Men statues like Jean Gray, Beast, Wolverine, and more.

Unleash Your Optic Blast with Diamond and Cyclops

"A Diamond Select Toys release! The 1990s are back, and Cyclops is leading the charge! The Blue Team leader is back in his fan-favorite outfit, and he's firing an eyebeam to celebrate! Measuring approximately 10 inches tall, this diorama is made of high-quality PVC and comes packaged in a full-color window bow. Designed by Caesar, sculpted by Joe Menna!"

Get Animated with Mystique and DST

"A Diamond Select Toys release! Join the Brotherhood! Mystique, a.k.a. Raven Darkholme, was a founding member of the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants, thanks to her uncanny shapeshifting powers. Now, she's a 1/7 scale mini-bust, inspired by the 1990s' X-Men: The Animated Series! This approximately 6-inch mini-bust sits atop a stylized pedestal, and is limited to only 3,000 pieces. It comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. Designed by Barry Bradfield, sculpted by Michelle Varner of Varner Studios!"

