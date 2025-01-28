Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: daredevil, disney, Marvel Studios

Disney Parks Unveils New Daredevil: Born Again Replica 1/1 Mask

At long last, Daredevil is getting some long overdue collectibles including one from Disney with the new Born Again replica mask

Netflix's Marvel Universe series introduced fans to a gritty, grounded version of street-level heroes. The show featured references to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the Battle of New York and the Hulk destroying Harlem. However, it never made that big jump to the big screen until 2021 with Spider-Man: No Way Home. Matt Murdock, played by Charlie Cox, was blinded as a child but was then gifted with heightened senses; as time went on, he would go on to hone these skills, leading him to become the masked vigilante Daredevil to save his city. The Netflix series was incredible, but his arrival at long last as Peter Parker's lawyer in No Way Home was something else.

Since then, he returned as Daredevil in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (2022), with his very own series arriving on Disney+, this time with Daredevil: Born Again. Disney is finally acknowledging these shows, which means new collectibles are here, including a new Disney Parks exclusive. A Daredevil: Born Again replica 1/1 mask has started to arrive at the parks, capturing the Devil of Hell's Kitchen iconic cowl with adjustable fit, high amounts of detail, and. Display stand. This wearable replica is amazing to see, and it can actually be purchased online at ShopDisney for the time being. Priced at $79.99, the devil's work is never done and can be acquired today.

Disney+ Daredevil: Born Again 1/1 Replica Mask

"By day he is Matt Murdock, New York defense lawyer, but by night he dons a mask and becomes Daredevil, a fearless crusader for justice with radar senses and fierce fighting skills. Inspired by the Marvel super hero, this highly detailed, full-scale Daredevil helmet has an adjustable fit so you can step into the iconic role with ease. The authentic helmet also comes with a display stand, making it an impressive addition to your collection."

