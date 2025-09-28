Posted in: Collectibles, MAFEX | Tagged: dc comics, mafex, peacemaker

Dish Out Peace with MAFEX's New The Suicide Squad Peacemaker

A new selection of MAFEX figures are here from Medicom Toy like the arrival of Peacemaker from The Suicide Squad

Article Summary Medicom Toy unveils a new MAFEX Peacemaker action figure from The Suicide Squad film.

Figure stands 6.3" tall and features detailed sculpting and high articulation for dynamic posing.

Includes multiple accessories: sword, axe, helmet, blowgun, hand cannon, and clipboard.

Pre-orders are live for $134.99, with a release date set for March 2026.

Peacemaker, aka Christopher Smith, first appeared in DC Comics with Fightin' 5 #40 back in 1966 and was created by Joe Gill and Pat Boyette. Originally a pacifist diplomat dedicated to achieving world peace at any cost, Smith took on the Peacemaker identity, donning a costume with a dove emblem symbolizing peace. However, his methods were pretty extreme, as he would even kill to achieve peace. Peacemaker was never a significant character in DC Comics until James Gunn brought The Suicide Squad to the big screen, with John Cena giving him new life like never before.

Medicom is now turning back the clock before his hit HBO Max TV Series to deliver a brand new MAFEX figure. Coming in at 6.3" tall, it is time to dish out some bloody peace with an impressive figure that captures Peacemaker's appearance from The Suicide Squad. Christopher Smith will feature two swappable heads with a removable helmet, along with a sword, an axe, a blowgun, and his signature hand cannon. Peacemaker is ready for redemption with this fun new MAFEX release that is priced at $134.99, and pre-orders are already live with a March 2026 release date.

The Suicide Squad MAFEX No.289 Peacemaker Action Figure

"Making a dramatic entrance in the MAFEX line of figures to is the legendary Peacemaker! Vowing to kill, destroy, maim and blow up anything and anyone to bring peace to the world, this version of the antihero is inspired by his appearance in the smash hit film The Suicide Squad (2021). Designed with outstanding detail lifted directly from the film, Peacemaker comes equipped with MAFEX's trademark articulation that allows you to re-enact your favorite moments from the movie or envision your own dynamic scenes! Whether it's a giant hand cannon, axe, sword or even a clipboard, Peacemaker will always find the right tool to achieve his "peaceful" goals! Order your figure today and fight for peace!"

Box Contents

Peacemaker figure

4 Alternate head sculpts

Interchangeable hands

Removable helmet

Hand cannon

Extended hand cannon

Axe

Sword

Clipboard with pen

Blowgun

