Dracula Returns from 1958 With Sideshow Collectibles Newest Figure

We return back to 1958 with the performance of a lifetime with the return of Dracula from Hammer Horror Productions. Christopher Lee becomes this monster once again as Sideshow Collectibles reveals their newest Premium Format Figure. Standing 22.25" tall, this horror icon is back with incredible detail, likeness, and incredible work with sculpts and crafted fabric clothes. With bloodshot eyes and a bloody face, Dracula is fully decked out with finely tailored clothes as he is placed on top of Gothic gargoyles. This iconic Hammer Horror creation will be a must have collectible for any vampire fan or horror fanatic out there. The Dracula (1958) Premium Format Figure from Sideshow Collectibles is priced at $530 and set to be released between April – June 2022. Pre-orders for this bloodsucker are live here, and be on the lookout for the companion piece Van Helsing figure also coming soon.

Dracula Premium Format Figure – Sideshow presents the Dracula Premium Format™ Figure, inspired by the frightful and famous Dracula (1958) by Hammer Horror. The Dracula Premium Format Figure measures 22.25" tall on top of a stone-like base with Gothic gargoyles as the dark and brooding count reveals his horrific visage to the innocents trapped in his castle. Sculpted with an incredibly detailed likeness of actor Christopher Lee as the iconic monster, this statue features the bloodshot eyes and shining fangs that forever changed pop culture's image of the vampire. A meticulous paint application around the mouth captures the look of freshly spilled blood, and his heavy brows and slicked back hair complete the haunting portrait fans instantly recognize as the feared Count Dracula."

"The Dracula Premium Format Figure is a mixed media horror collectible with a fully tailored fabric costume recreating the count's iconic appearance onscreen. He wears a detailed black suit jacket, pants, and a white collared dress shirt with a necktie. His suave ensemble is finished with a black cloak with a striking red inner lining. The vampire also has sculpted dress shoes and a signet ring on his left hand, which is outstretched to flourish his cape as he makes his bloodthirsty approach."

"Hammer Horror fans and collectors alike won't want to miss pairing Count Dracula with Sideshow's Van Helsing Premium Format™ Figure, based on actor Peter Cushing's incredible performance as the legendary vampire hunter himself. Pair these two archenemies in your collection for a truly unforgettable horror movie display. Stake a spot out in your collection and bring home the Dracula Premium Format Figure today!"