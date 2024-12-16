Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, jurassic park

Escape the T-Rex of Jurassic Park with Iron Studios New Statue

Return to Jurassic Park in style with Iron Studios as they have unveiled their newest 1/20 scale statue capturing the T-Rex Escape scene

Must go faster! Iron Studio is returning to the park once again as they have unveiled a new Jurassic Park-inspired 1/10 scale statue. The T-Rex Jeep Chase sequence from Jurassic Park is one of the film's most iconic moments, showcasing the terror and thrill of Steven Spielberg's dinosaur epic. Taking place after the Tyrannosaurus Rex escapes from its paddock, Ellie Sattler and Robert Muldoon are searching for John Hammond's grandkids and the other guests. However, they only find destruction, an eaten lawyer, and an injured Dr. Ian Malcolm. They attempt to escape in one of the park's Jeeps, but the rampaging T-Rex is right behind! Spielberg masterfully builds tension in this scene, from the music to the groundbreaking special effects that were used to bring the T-Rex to life.

Iron Studios now captures this infamous scene with a new and glorious 1/10 scale statue that measures 23.6" long. The statue shows off our three heroes as they try to escape the horror that looms behind them, capturing elements of the park, the jeep, and the deadly T-Rex. A masterpiece like this is not a cheap collectible, though, as it is priced at a whopping $1500. This statue is set for a Q3 2025 release, but pre-orders are already live. be sure to check out some of Iron Studios' other prehistoric statues while you're at it.

Statue T-Rex Chase Scene – Jurassic Park

"Recreated through genetic engineering as an attraction for a safari-themed zoo park, a massive prehistoric predator escapes the enclosure that restrained it during a storm on the wild Isla Nublar. After attacking the first group of visitors during a test run of the park, the creature returns to the scene of its initial assault, guided by its sharp sense of smell as it detects the presence of new prey. At the site, Dr. Ellie Sattler and the park's head of security, hunter Robert Muldoon, search for the group and find the injured but surviving mathematician Ian Malcolm."

"After rescuing him, they place him in their Jeep Wrangler and make a rapid escape, pursued by the largest carnivore to ever walk the Earth. The predator charges through the vegetation, breaking a massive tree trunk in its path with its powerful legs, barely slowing down as it nearly catches its prey."

