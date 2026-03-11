Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, LEGO Education

Explore Space with New LEGO Education Moon Mission Set

Embrace your imagination, creativity, and education with LEGO as they debut new Science Kits to explore the unknown

Get ready to blast off with LEGO Education, which has crafted a new educational set to expand fun and creativity. The LEGO Moon Mission Science Kit is a new STEM-focused building set from the LEGO Education series designed to teach children about space exploration. With 519 pieces, builders can create and explore several models related to a Moon expedition. Astronauts in training will be able to build a rocket, a launch pad, a lunar habitat, and even a greenhouse to sustain life on this desolate moon.

The LEGO Education Moon Mission will also include two astronaut minifigures that will surely help you with the two science-based experiments that encourage kids to solve problems and think creatively. In one activity, students build a rocket and design a landing structure and a small lunar base to improve stability. In another, LEGO wants kids to build a greenhouse and explore how plants might grow on the Moon by solving challenges related to water and food production. Education and creativity come together beautifully with this new LEGO Education Moon Mission Set, now available for purchase at $49.99.

LEGO Education Moon Mission Science Kit

"Ignite a love of science and lunar travel in kids ages 8 plus with this Moon Mission Science Kit (45200), part of the LEGO® Education building-set collection. Target their passion for space with an educational toy they can build and play with repeatedly. Launch kids' critical thinking skills with a spaceship toy, Earth-to-moon launchpad, habitat, greenhouses, 2 astronaut minifigures and more."

"Inspire STEM learning, exploration and independent play with the included physical science experiments for kids, which encourage them to find solutions and invent new ways of achieving their goals through fun. It's great that adults can boost kids' learning with a cool space toy that sparks ingenuity. Girls and boys of all ages can develop their problem-solving and other STEM skills while enjoying a set that offers fun ways to learn more about their passion. Set contains 519 pieces.

