Flip a Coin with McFarlane Toys New DC Comics Two-Face Figure

Step into the DC Multiverse once more as McFarlane Toys still has some DC Comics figures up his sleeve with new Digital releases

Two-Face stands out with a classic Silver Age look, now brought to life with McFarlane's detailed craftsmanship.

Purchase includes a physical Two-Face figure and a digital collectible for fans of both realms.

Explore Two-Face's rich history and tragic duality with this iconic figure, perfect for collectors.

Add some villains to your Batman McFarlane Toys collection as new DC Comics Digital figures are on the way. This line of figures comes with a special Digital Collectible redemption card, giving fans a secondary digital figure to have in your digital market collection. However, for fans who need something physical, then you are in luck as Two-Face has arrived, and he means business. Two-Face was notably absent for much of the Silver Age (1956–1970), as DC Comics focused on a more kid-friendly approach, sidelining darker villains. However, when he did reappear, his origins remained largely intact.

Former Gotham District Attorney Harvey Dent was disfigured by acid and would become obsessed with duality and chance. Silver Age Two-Face was more gimmicky than previous counterparts with two-themed crimes, matching his signature style. McFarlane Toys has done a great job bringing this villain to life with the fun color scheme, showing off his twisted mind. The DC Comics Silver Age Two-Face is priced at $27.99, and he is already up for purchase through McFarlane Toys Store.

Two-Face (The Silver Age) with McFarlane Digital Collectible

"Harvey Dent has led a deeply conflicted life. Possessing a split personality that veers between two extremes—good and evil— Dent goes by the name of Two-Face. It is an apt description of his physical appearance. Scarred by acid into outwardly becoming the monster he once hid away from the world, Two-Face has become a tragic figure and one of Batman's most unpredictable and dangerous opponents."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on DC™ comics

Includes McFARLANE TOYS™ DIGITAL COLLECTIBLE

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

TWO-FACE™ as featured in DC™ comics

Includes figure display base and collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC DIRECT™ figures

