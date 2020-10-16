Funko Announces New Spooky Funko-Shop Releases with Funkoween II

Halloween is nearly upon us and there is no better way to celebrate than with a new collectible. Funko has announced another Funkoween Funko-Shop drop filled with some spooky character perfect for the season. Funkoween is not something new as we have seen multiple reveals over the summer and even a previous Shop release that contained the valuable Corpse Bride Glow in the Dark Funko Pop. While there are no chases in this release, there are plenty of things to light with not one but three Glow in the Dark Pops. Floating in on first is two ghosts one of which has his own delicious spooky cereal with Boo Berry. The Halloween cereal Ad Icon joins the rest of the monsters with his own Funko Soda vinyl figure that will feature a chase variant. The Funko Soda will be limited to only 4, 500 pieces and will showcase a purple Boo Berry as the chase. Our next ghost is quite friendly as Casper is here to spread some Halloween cheer. He will be shown flying and will shine ghoul blue when charged up to glow. Our next Pop is from the Minions Universal Monsters mash-up series with a glowing variant of Bride of Frankenstein Kevin. He will glow green in the night and will bet a fun addition to any fans Minions, Halloween, or Frankenstein collection. Finally, we are getting animated as we transport to the spooky tales of Simpsons Treehouse of Horror. Homer has been transformed into a jack in the box and will glow bright red at night.

Each of these Funkoween Pops is fun and perfect additions to get collectors ready for the trick or treating season. Casper will be a fun one for any fan and the glow on him will be great for some spooky Halloween photoshoots. All of these Pops are set to release at 2PM EST and can be found located here. There will be a limit of 2 Pops per household so don't get greedy now and maybe Funkoween be with you.

New release alert! We're launching these #Funkoween II Pops! online today at 11 am PDT! Which one is your favorite? Limit two of each item per household while supplies last.

Vinyl SODA: Boo Berry – $12

Pop! Animation: Casper (Glow) – $15

Pop! Animation: Homer Jack-In-The-Box (Glow) – Simpsons – $15

Pop! Movies: Bride Kevin (Glow) – Minions – $15