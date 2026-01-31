Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, netflix

KPop Demon Hunters FOR THE FANS Mystery Figures Revealed

Get ready to protect the Honmoon by bringing home some brand new collectibles for the world wide phenomenon: KPop Demon Hunters

Article Summary Mattel unveils KPop Demon Hunters FOR THE FANS mystery figures, launching Fall 2026 worldwide.

Collect all your favorite HUNTR/X heroes and Saja Boys in detailed pop idol and demon hunter outfits.

Each blind-box pack includes surprise figures, with rare chase variants like Derpy Tiger and Sussie Bird.

Mystery figures retail at $12.95 and are perfect collectibles for KPop Demon Hunters fans of all ages.

The market is about to get filled with KPop Demon Hunters collectibles and not just pins and shirts, but dolls, weapons, and so much more. Mattel has just unveiled its upcoming KPop collectibles, including its new For the Fans! mystery figures. This new collectible line is coming this Fall 2026 and is part of Mattel's global toy rollout tied to the Netflix hit, KPop Demon Hunters. This series is designed as a mystery-box assortment of figures, similar to blind‑box collectibles, with each pack containing a surprise character from the Demon Hunters universe. These For the Fans figures feature HUNTR/X stars Rumi, Mira, and Zoey in their pop‑idol outfits, each with their signature weapons.

The fun does not stop there either, as members of the Saja Boys with Jinu and Baby are also coming. Mattel was sure to also include the fan-favorite Derpy Tiger, who is accompanied by Sussie Bird, who will also have a special, rare "chase" variant. Each mystery figure will retail for around $12.95 and is nicely detailed, making a simple yet perfect collectible to start your KPop Demon Hunters collection. These mystery minis are set to arrive in Fall 2026, and fans can sign up for more details through Mattel Creations right now.

KPop Demon Hunters FOR THE FANS Pack Assortment

: $12.95 Each | Ages: 4Y+ | Images

Available Fall 2026

"Your favorite KPop Demon Hunters characters are ready to slay and play as collectible dolls from Netflix's most popular film! Rock the stage with HUNTR/X's Rumi, Zoey, and Mira dolls, all equipped with pop star attire and demon-hunting weapons. Saja Boys' Jinu and Baby dolls are dressed in their swoon-worthy "Soda Pop" performance outfits with sunglasses and flower bouquet accessories. Derpy Tiger with Sussie Bird figures have a message to share and feature a potted plant accessory. Fan-favorite characters are waiting to be discovered, including a hard-to-get secret figure… Which will you get?"

