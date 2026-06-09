Posted in: Collectibles, Jada | Tagged: jada toys, street fighter

Jada Toys Debuts Ultra Street Fighter 2: The Final Challengers Zangief

Jada Toys continues to expand their Ultra Street Fighter 2: The Final Challengers collection with a new fighter: Zangief

Article Summary Jada Toys adds Zangief to its Ultra Street Fighter 2: The Final Challengers line with a screen-accurate 6-inch figure.

The Street Fighter Red Cyclone features his classic beard, chest hair, red-and-yellow trunks, and matching boots.

Premium articulation and accessories include an alternate head, swappable hands, green glove, and attack effect piece.

Ultra Street Fighter 2 Zangief is up for pre-order now at $34.99 and is set to hit collectors in September 2026.

Jada Toys is stepping back into the ring with the latest addition to its popular Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers action figure line. Joining the roster is none other than Zangief, the powerhouse Russian wrestler whose power and personality have made him one of the franchise's most iconic fighters. Continuing the line's commitment to screen-accurate designs, this new 6" figure faithfully captures the Red Cyclone's unmistakable appearance. This will include his signature beard and chest hair, to his classic red-and-yellow wrestling trunks and matching boots.

Built with smooth articulation and impressive sculpted detail, Zangief is ready to recreate some of his most devastating moves straight from the arcade. Jada Toys has included a variety of accessories, including an alternate head sculpt, swappable hands, a green-gloved hand effect, and energy accessories inspired by his powerful special attacks. Zangief is packed with some fury, and he is ready to bring some heavyweight action to any Street Fighter collection. The figure is now available for pre-order at $34.99 and is scheduled for release in September 2026.

Ultra Street Fighter 2: The Final Challengers – Zangief

"Step into the ring with the Ultra Street Fighter II Zangief 1:12 Scale Action Figure from Jada Toys! The legendary Russian wrestler known as the Red Cyclone storms into your collection, bringing unmatched strength, iron will, and bone-crushing grappling power. Zangief fights with pride and resilience, using his massive physique and wrestling mastery to dominate any opponent who dares step into his path."

"Expertly crafted with premium articulation, this figure includes an alternate head sculpt, interchangeable hands, a green right hand, and effect piece designed to recreate his Banishing Flat attack, allowing you to pose him in his most iconic combat moments."

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