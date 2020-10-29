Funko Announces Marvel: Lucha Libre Edition Funko Pops

Funko is expanding its Marvel Pop line as they announce the Lucha Libre edition. Some of our favorites Marvel Comics heroes and villains are getting a luchador makeover with new costumes and names. These designs are quite unique as they give a new take on these classic Marvel Comics characters. There are seven Funko Pops in total as well as an assortment of Pop Keychains, and 17.5" Plush designs. The seven Marvel characters who will be entering the Lucha Libre Funko world is:

El Furioso – designed after the might Hulk.

La Estrella Cósmica – capturing that cosmic Captain Marvel design.

El Animal Indestructible – with that Wolverine and is the best at what he does.

El Arcano – who takes after The Amazing Spider-Man.

El Héroe Invicto – who is The Invincible Iron Man.

El Venenoide – takes after Venom.

El Chimichanga De La Muere – who resembles the Merc with the Mouth, Deadpool.

All of these Lucha Libre Edition Funko Pops feature fun and unique design. While they will not plead everyone out these some fans will not want to miss out. These Funko Pops are available for pre-order in Latin America today and can be found at the links below. They are not expected to go up in North America until January 1, 2021. The Spider-Man and Venom designs are my favorite of the lot and will be great additions to any fan's Spidey collection. My second runner-up would be Captian Marvel whose bright colors will be a fun addition to any fan of this cosmic beauty. Are you excited for the Marvel Lucha Libre Pops? What other iconic Marvel heroes and villains should enter the ring next?

"Coming Soon! Pop! Marvel: Lucha Libre. Available for pre-order in Latin America today! Available in North America on January 1st, 2021."