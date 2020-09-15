Funko NYCC 2020 Reveals – Disney's Pinocchio and Lilo & Stitch

Day 1 of the Funko NYCC 2020 reveals continue as new Disney Pops have arrived. We have already seen one Disney Pop get revealed with the Pop Movie Moment from Disney Pixar's Up. The magic is Disney did not stop there as we listen to our inner conscience with Jiminy Cricket from the beloved Disney classic, Pinocchio. This will mark the second Jiminy to come out with the first one being released all the way back in 2011. This Funko Pop will feature a new Pop mold and give the character a more magical design. Coming up next is Experiment 626 from the 2002 animated film Lilo & Stitch. Stitch has been getting a lot of new Pops lately, and now he takes up baking with his new NYCC 2020 design. Sporting a chefs hat and his newest cake, he will defiantly be a sweet treat in any fans collection.

The Funko Virtual Con 4.0 has been officially revealed, which means the canceled 2020 in-person NYCC convention will be getting an online release. Just like San Diego Comic Con 2020, these will all be released on the Funko-Shop in one big event. Some (not all) will be getting shared exclusives that will hit the usual chain of exclusive Pop retailers like GameStop, Hot Topic, Target, Entertainment Earth, and more. Going off of the past Virtual Cons, the Funko-Shop will be the only way to get the official NYCC 2020 sticker, and it with a 50/50 chance. New York Comic Con 2020 was expected to go between October 8-11, so expect a Funko-Shop launch around then and located here. Most shared exclusives will most likely launch online at 12:01 October 9th as well as in-store that day while other online releases will happen throughout it with Amazon, Entertainment Earth, Walgreens, and more. Stay tuned here at Bleeding Cool for all other NYCC 2020 reveals as they get announced.